Playing with Fogo Brasil: Participants tell who is still together, live ‘remember’ and reveal Demi Lovato’s DM; Watch

Ready for after?! This Friday (6), Netflix launched on its YouTube channel, the particular “Playing with Fire Brazil: After the Retreat”, which brings collectively the contributors of actuality to touch upon the confusions, fights, encounters and mismatches, along with gossip, which yielded till after the conviviality in the home.

The rocker was beneath the command of the comic Bruna Louise, the identical accountable for the narration of the episodes of the attraction. Of course Lana would not be overlooked of this tremendous particular second, proper?! Kkkk Our favourite robotic separated some excerpts from the version to shock the contributors with the “Lana Golden Award”.

Okay, however what concerning the {couples}?

If you observe Brenda and Matheus within the nets, you understand that each stay agency and powerful! “We’ve been together since we left the program and now we’re living together in Rio”, warned the redhead. Believe it or not, they’re the one ones who actually labored! All the opposite little married males shaped all through the version, led to friendship.

Oh, and guess who shippa “Bretheus”?! Demi Lovato, who even began following Brenda on Instagram! OMG! “Demi texted me when she watched the final episodes and said, ‘Five times?!’ (laughs) The translator helped me there, see?!”, had enjoyable the wonder, who in a sure episode of the attraction, had intercourse 5 occasions with Matheus, leading to a positive of R $ 200 thousand!

As if all this wasn’t sufficient, there have been nonetheless folks benefiting from the particular alternative for a bear in mind, if you understand what I imply! Others ended up licking themselves with honey as soon as once more and we additionally had reckoning amongst some contributors! Fire, cabaret! Watch the complete reunion beneath: