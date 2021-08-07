Recordings of the Hunger Games prequel film are expected to begin as early as 2022

The American producer Lionsgate confirmed that week that the movie primarily based on the brand new ebook within the franchise Hunger Games ought to start its recordings already at first of 2022.

American producer confirms Hunger Games prequel movie primarily based on new ebook!

The info was confirmed by the studio’s President, Executive Joe Drake throughout a chat on the firm’s investor assembly. (Via ComingSoon.Net)

The director Francis Lawrence returns to take over the mission that can have tailored script of Michael Arndt.

The government mentioned the movie could possibly be launched in late 2023 or early 2024 relying on how manufacturing continues its pre-production.

PRESIDENT SNOW IS THE PROTAGONIST OF THE NEW BOOK OF THE HUNGER GAMES SAGA!

With the title of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake the ebook was launched in May.

What was disclosed was that we’d see a narrative that might happen 64 years earlier than the primary ebook of the Hunger Games and accompany the younger President Snow earlier than turning into the omnipotent head of state of Panem.

Released in 2012, the primary movie Hunger Games had actress Jennifer Lawrence within the lead position. The movie franchise spawned 4 movies.

The Paris Movies, which distributed right here in Brazil the franchise, has already spoken on the Internet concerning the arrival of the brand new ebook on the time of its announcement.

Still no preview of the premiere.