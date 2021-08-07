The 10 Greatest Oscar Baits of the 2000 to 2009 editions

From Charlize Theron to “A Brilliant Mind,” Caio Pimenta presents the largest Oscars Baits editions between 2000 the 2009.

10. WILL SMITH, FOR “LOOKING FOR HAPPINESS”

Will Smith is considered one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars and, amongst many blockbusters, finds time for extra critical productions for an Oscar nomination. Most of the time, he fails because it did with “Seven Lives,” “Hidden Beauty” and “A Man Among Giants“. Eventually, nonetheless, it really works.

In 2007, the star was nominated for Best Actor for “Seeking Happiness”. Stripped of vainness with white hair and extra aged, downcast, he acts alongside his son because the protagonist in a mushy however overcoming drama that works nicely for his viewers.

That was Will Smith’s final Oscar nomination. The star will attempt to return subsequent 12 months in “King Richard“, taking part in the dad and mom of tennis gamers Venus and Serena Williams.

9. CHARLIZE THERON, FOR “MONSTER”

The Academy Award for Best Actress within the 2000s was marked by spectacular visible transformations. The first to look on the checklist comes from 2004.

Charlize Theron surpassed stars like Naomi Watts and Diane Keaton to take the statuette for “Monster“.

In the movie directed by Patty Jenkins, she says goodbye to vainness by taking part in a girl with a previous marked by childhood sexual abuse who turns into america’s first feminine serial killer.

eighth CRASH

The most contested award of the last decade was for an Oscar bait root.

After all, “Crash” tries to show related by displaying essentially the most numerous sorts of prejudice and racism on American soil by bringing collectively a gaggle of actors recognized to the general public. However, regardless of the related social message, the manufacturing swerves into the stereotype and, worse, being superficial in all the pieces it addresses.

Comparing to his greatest rival, “The Secret of Brokeback Mountain“it will get to be an acinte this victory.

And there is no such thing as a approach to not affiliate with what occurred when “Driving Miss Daisy‘ won the year the Academy left out “Do the Right Thing” or preferred “Green Book” on “Infiltrated the Klan”.

seventh DREAMGIRLS

“Dreamgirls” wished to surf the wave of musicals on the rise on the Academy after “Moulin Rouge” and “Chicago.” To that finish, he wager on Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, a director on the rise in Hollywood to get away with the Oscars. The consequence, nonetheless, upset.

Even in a 12 months removed from being the strongest, Bill Condon’s musical didn’t rating nominations for Best Picture, Director, Actor and Actress.

Eddie Murphy misplaced the simplest race for Best Supporting Actor in years.

Original music was even worse: three nominated defeated for the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth”.

Jennifer Hudson was the salvation of the crop in Best Supporting Actress.

6. NEW YORK GANGS

Yes, a Martin Scorsese movie could be framed in an Oscar bait and I show it.

The grasp arrived on the 2002 Academy Awards with the expectation that he would lastly win the award. “Gangs of New York” was the best movie for this by retelling the story of america’s largest metropolis, nonetheless shaken by the 9/11 assaults, by Irish and Italian immigrants with all of the technical precision and narrative means of Scorsese. Alongside him, the revered Daniel Day-Lewis and the celebrities of the time Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz. To full the staff, he nonetheless had U2 with the music “The Hands That Built America”.

This, nonetheless, was not sufficient to persuade the Academy and, all through the awards season, “Gangs of New York” was dropping power to “Chicago” and “The Pianist.” In the tip, the Oscar bait grew to become Oscar failure by being nominated in 10 classes and dropping all of them.

fifth SEABISCUIT

“Seabiscuit” enters essentially the most annoying class of Oscars baits.

After all, see one other movie of overcoming inside the sport with a narrative not impressed and with an animal within the center to pluckr tears to the power of the general public doesn’t give. Sad is to see such a superb forged wasted this manner.

And to suppose that “City of God” he did not get that spot in Best Picture…

4. ANGELINA JOLIE, FOR “THE EXCHANGE”

It could be mentioned that now we have two Angelinas Jolies earlier than the general public picture: the primary was pure, enigmatic riot and was winner of the 2000 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Interrupted Girl”. The second is the UN ambassador, social activist and politicized artist within the path and behind the digicam.

This Jolie doesn’t but have a golden figurine and tried with Oscar bait proper in “The Exchange”.

In the Clint Eastwood function, Angelina Jolie faces a tour de power as she performed a mom in quest of her lacking 9-year-old son. She cries, if she waits, offers herself completely to the paper to the purpose of exceeding herself in a couple of moments.

Unfortunately, “The Exchange” would not take off as one imagines from an Eastwood film and would not change into the nice work it could possibly be. To make issues worse, Kate Winslet, for “The Reader,” was in entrance of her on the Academy’s checklist of priorities that she selected to reward the British.

3. A BRILLIANT MIND

Of course a biopic could not miss an Oscar bait checklist.

In 2002, “A Brilliant Mind” dominated the ceremony by main Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actress and Adapted Screenplay. Directed by Ron Howard, the manufacturing attenuates the controversial factors of mathematician John Nash’s trajectory to extol his achievements and the love story along with his spouse. All this inside a sq. narrative and of not-so-surprising twists.

With “The Ring Society” and “Moulin Rouge” to reward, selecting “A Brilliant Mind” is a tragic mistake by the Academy.

2. NICOLE KIDMAN, for “THE HOURS”

Nicole Kidman was already an awesome actress within the late Nineties with nice work on “Eyes Wide Shut” and “A Dream Without Limits”, however sadly, the media machismo of nonetheless associating her with then-husband Tom Cruise ended up eclipsing it.

In 2001, the 2 parted methods simply in a 12 months through which the Australian’s profession skyrocketed with hanging work in “The Others” and “Moulin Rouge” for which, by the way, it acquired the primary nomination. The following 12 months, she managed to get to the win with an Oscar bait like that.

Like Charlize Theron and Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman needed to bodily remodel to play the celebrated author Virginia Woolf. With the best prosthesis within the nostril and between moments of higher fury and others of comedimento, she follows the handout to win the Oscar.

For me, the one who ought to have been nominated because the lead in “The Hours” was Julianne Moore, one of the best forged member of the movie. But she was already within the operating for “Far from Paradise.”

1. THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON

The greatest Oscar bait of the 2000s got here from the place it was least anticipated.

Who knew that the director of tense and heavy movies like “Seven”, “Fight Club” and “Zodiac” would bask in an inconceivable love story, set in varied eras and with a contact of fantasy in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”? The David Fincher nonetheless tries to flee from referring to “Forres Gump” by permiting the story of melancholy, which hinders the movie by finally resonating with out emotion.

Having gained solely three technical classes – Makeup, Art Direction and Visual Effects – exhibits nicely the frustration that “Benjamin Button” was on the Oscars. He was anticipated to see him as a favourite in Film and with actual probabilities of yielding the primary statuettes of Fincher and Brad Pitt’s careers. You’ve come a good distance from that.