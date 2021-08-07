Vice of billionaire pharmacist reveals routine work with family: ‘Brazilian Kardashians’

By
Jenni Smith
-
0

Karla Marques Felmanas appears sitting at her desk in a white shirt and blond hair. The table has a silver notebook. In the background, the glass window shows a large avenue, possibly Faria Lima.
Karla Marques Felmanas, vp of cimed pharmaceutical. Naira Mattia/Disclosure