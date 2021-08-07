With Amber Heard, one of the worst box office in history is on Netflix

Have you ever heard of London Fields? Probably not, proper? Because one of many greatest field workplace flops of all time is within the Netflix catalog. The movie was initially launched in 2018, with Amber Heard within the lead function.

The movie was vastly affected by authorized points and delays in launch, failing to win over audiences and critics.

But in spite of everything, why was London Fields so detonated? Several components contributed to the failure of the movie.

Check out all the things that you must find out about London Fields, “hidden” on Netflix: its plot, solid and demanding and monetary failure.

London Fields is a thriller movie initially launched in 2018 by director Matthew Cullen, finest recognized for steering music movies.

The plot of the movie is an adaptation of the e-book of the identical title, launched in 1989 by author Martin Amis.

Initially, the movie was as a result of be launched on the 2015 version of the Toronto International Film Festival, however was ultimately pulled from the occasion after director Matthew Cullen sued the movie’s producers, accusing them of fraud and utilizing its title to advertise a unique model of the movie.

The producers and Cullen filed a lawsuit, and London Fields was ultimately launched in October 2018, rapidly turning into a essential and monetary failure.

“The clairvoyant femme fatale Nicola Six lives in fear of a strange premonition of her death by murder. The protagonist begins an affair with three different men – one of them, her killer”, says the synopsis of the movie.

The solid of London Fields is commanded by Amber Heard (Aquaman) who lives Nicola Six.

Billy Bob Thornton (On the Tightrope) performs Samson Young, a author who suffers from difficulties in creating his new e-book.

The solid of the movie is accomplished by Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Theo James (Underworld), Jaimie Alexander (Thor), Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad), Gemma Chan (Eternals) and Lily Cole (Star Wars).

Johnny Depp, who on the time was nonetheless married to Amber Heard, makes a small look as Chick Purchase.

On its opening weekend, London Fields grossed simply $168,000, with screenings in 613 totally different cinemas. On common, income per room was solely $261.

With excessive failure, the movie established itself because the second-worst-grossing debut of a wide-ranging launch in U.S. historical past, “second only” to Proud American, launched in 2008.

In all, the movie grossed solely $487,000 with a finances of greater than $8 million.

The essential reception was as unhealthy because the field workplace. The movie remains to be a part of the dhimeded listing of movies with 0% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

“London Fields is a real mess, which at the same time is boring and extravagant. Not even fans of the book that inspires it will like this film,” stated the evaluation of Roger Ebert’s web site.

The New York Times referred to as London Fields “horrible” and “a real disgrace, a dump from start to finish.”

For her efficiency within the movie, Amber Heard was nominated for the Golden Raspberry for Worst Actress, “losing” to Melissa McCarthy of Crimes on Happytime.

London Fields is obtainable on Netflix. See beneath the trailer!