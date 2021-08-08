Amber Heard may become one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses: Understand why – Movie News

Aquaman’s actress is within the sequel to the DC film and may be a part of the listing of hollywood’s highest salaries.

Amber Heard could also be near becoming a member of the Hollywood’s highest-paid artists with the position of Mera, who will return to Aquaman 2, who begins filming within the coming months. Shortly after the discharge of Justice League Syndercut, the actress is near signing a brand new deal, with a determine which will go away behind Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot, Ellen Pompeo, amongst different film and tv superstars.

According to data from insider journalist Daniel Richtman, Warner Bros. Pictures will significantly increase the standing of Amber Heard within the trade with a price that has not been disclosed, however outlined by the sources as “exorbitant”. A agency motion of the studio not just for the quantity, but in addition for advancing towards the wave of rejection that the actress suffered after the authorized conflict towards her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The actress was the topic of a web based petition, which obtained almost 2 million signatures, calling for her to get replaced as Mera within the upcoming movies within the DC cinematic universe. In addition, in line with the The HollyWood Reporter, the Johnny Depp tried to take Amber Heard from Aquaman, triggering influential contacts within the trade. Well, apparently Warner does not have the slightest declare to go away the actress apart.

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp

The authorized battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been within the courts since 2016 and, through the years, a number of new parts have appeared in historical past, some of the latest are messages despatched by Depp to actor Paul Bettany, of whom he’s a buddy, threatening his ex-wife with demise.

On being accused of home violence, the actor additionally sued Amber Heard, claiming the fees have been false. In January 2021, Johnny Depp misplaced the problem he filed with the actress, however in May, his protection stated he would current new proof towards her.

Aquaman 2

The second movie starring Jason Momoa is likely one of the most anticipated within the DC’s launch schedule for the approaching years and, on Instagram, director James Wan revealed the title of the movie: The Lost Kingdom. Details of the plot haven’t but been launched, however by identify, the principle bets are that the story addresses the misplaced kingdom of Atlantis which, in DC mythology, was divided into seven.