Kylie Jenner reveals her three-year-old daughter works to create her own brand – Monet

Kylie Jenner talks about her daughter Stormi in a video posted on Youtube (Photo: Reproduction/YouTube)

The Kardashians will nonetheless take over the world. At 7:00 a.m., Kylie Jenner will get dressed, has espresso along with her three-year-old daughter Stormi, and the 2 go to work at Kylie Cosmetics collectively. In a video posted on YouTube, the 23-year-old businesswoman stated her little lady is engaged on her personal – and secret – model that ought to be launched quickly.

“She has her own office, where she does all her business,” says owl mom Kylie Jenner. In a room filled with toys, with tables and chairs for youngsters, Stormi states at one level within the video: “I work here!”. At simply three years previous, the lady ought to quickly add ‘businesswoman’ to the long run curriculum.

“She’s soon releasing a little secret brand that we’ve been working on for a while,” Kylie says of little Stormi. One of the socialite’s workers seems within the video and admits, “One day we’ll all be working for Stormi as well.”

Kylie Jenner is crammed along with her daughter’s delight: “Stormi is my legacy. I’m raising her to be smart, kind and motivated. Maybe she’ll take care of Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to.” Watch the video under:

Recently, Kylie sported a set of sneakers and purses, with uncommon merchandise valued at over 1 million reais. At the age of 23, she is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and has an asset valued at greater than $700 million.