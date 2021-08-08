Newspaper says Meghan Markle’s ‘dream’ to be friends with the Obamas and Clooneys is over after interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey continues to yield. According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, the couple’s chat with the presenter “may have cost them a place in the Hollywood elite”.
The Guardian newspaper, Barbara Ellen, an knowledgeable on royalty, wrote that the probabilities of Harry and Meghan having a spot within the solar within the golden world of American celebrities have diminished significantly due to complaints to the Palace, which had been broadcast in each nook of the globe.
“Put it this way: Michelle Obama has already sat on a TV couch talking about her sister-in-law
(an indirect on the stalemate the Duke of Sussex had with Kate Middleton before her wedding to Harry in May 2018)?”, questioned Barbara, stating that “such behavior” is the “antithesis of how the mega-rich, superinfluential and notoriously private elite conducts themselves.”
