‘Parallel mothers’: Almodóvar announces for this year ‘Parallel Mothers’, the film about ‘imperfect mothers’ recorded in the pandemic | Culture

In a shocking determination, Pedro Almodóvar accelerated the post-production of latest function movie, Parallel Madres, and can premiere the movie on September 10 in Spain. With the choice, it hopes to stimulate the return of the general public to cinemas after the European summer time. The announcement of the premiere date makes it clear that the producer El Deseo, of the Almodóvar brothers, won’t hold his work till the Festival de Cannes 2022, the same old occasion for the discharge of his movies. The date additionally precedes the beginning of the San Sebastián pageant.

Parallel Madres it would even be the quickest post-production within the final a long time in Pedro Almodóvar’s profession, because the capturing ended, after 10 weeks of labor, within the final days of May. The director normally has the very superior modifying throughout filming —Teresa Font was answerable for this job, in his third collaboration with Almodóvar—so the primary effort now falls on the post-production group and Alberto Iglesias, composer of the soundtrack.

In the press launch, producer Agustín Almodóvar mentioned: “I am happy to be able to announce the arrival in Spanish cinemas of pedro almodóvar’s new film, Parallel Madres. Given the complex and unpredictable times we have to live, it gives us a lot of security to work with a company like Sony Pictures, whose team we trust after sharing a wonderful experience om the release of our previous film, Pain and glory“.

When the mission was introduced, the director defined: “With Parallel Madres I go back to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family. I’m talking about the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones who are part of this story are very different. As a narrator, i am inspired more at this moment by imperfect mothers. Penelope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez Gijón and young Milena Smit will play the three mothers in the film, accompanied by Israel Elejalde in the main male character. I also count on the collaboration of my dear Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. Parallel Madres it will be an intense drama. Or so I hope.”

The producer El Deseo additionally launched an official synopsis of Parallel Madres: “Two women, Janis and Ana, meet in a hospital room where they will give birth. They’re both single and accidentally became pregnant. Middle-aged Janis has no regrets and in the hours before the birth is exuberant; the other, Ana, is a teenager and is frightened, regretted and traumatized. Janis tries to cheer her up as they walk like sleepwalkers down the hospital corridor. The few words that exchange in these hours will create a very close bond between the two, which chance will take care of developing and complicating in a way so resounding that it will change the lives of both.” From what was introduced throughout filming, the plot takes place through the first 12 months of the lifetime of their youngsters. They are moms, in response to Almodóvar, “equally selfless”, though “imperfect and complex”.

The screenplay for his twenty second function movie —which can also be his seventh collaboration with Penelope Cruz—was written by Almodóvar through the confinement, when as a result of pandemic he needed to briefly abandon the variation of Cleaning woman’s handbook, by Lucia Berlin. During this time, Almodóvar additionally shot and debuted the medium-length movie The human voice, his adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s monologue starring Tilda Swinton.

