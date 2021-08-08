Where eiza González de Amores Verdadeiros, nikki from the novel – DCI

The present cleaning soap opera of 18h30 SBT has as protagonist the wealthy and spoiled character Nikki, performed by actress Eiza González in True Loves. The Mexican started her television profession, however right this moment has the highlight of Hollywood cinema. Check out how she is now!

How’s Eiza González de Amores Verdadeiros?

The actress turned 31 in January 2021 and has a profession in ascendancy within the United States. She resides within the nation and has performed a number of english language work since 2015, when she stopped showing in productions in Mexico. At the time of True Loves, which aired from 2012 to 2013, she turned 23 throughout filming.

When it involves the guts of the well-known, Eiza González de Amores Verdadeiros retains her relationships hidden, however within the first months of this 12 months suffered from “slip-ups” and appeared in intimate photos with the American actor Timothée Chalamet.

The second of the leaked photographs occurred throughout a visit of the couple that occurred a number of months after the termination of the actor of Call Me By Your Name and actress Lily-Rose Depp.

In different public appearances with an air of romance, the actress was additionally seen with Luke Bracey, Josh Duhamel and extra Hollywood stars.

Recent photograph of the actress:

Eiza González in Hollywood

Shortly after Nikki lived in True Loves, Eiza González started performing within the United States. After the Mexican cleaning soap opera she was in two extra Latin tasks, one from Argentina and the opposite from her house nation. In 2015 she made her debut in English productions within the movie Jem and the Holograms.

After that the actress’ profession started to develop in hollywood, she was till 2016 within the collection One Drink in Hell, primarily based on the Nineteen Nineties movie of the identical title by Robert Rodriguez starring George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino and Salma Hayek.

The following 12 months she was in a field workplace hit, In Rhythm of Escape, by Edgar Wright. She continued to behave on American tasks and in 2019 made her entry into one of the profitable quick & livid movie franchises, within the movie that focuses on the characters Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham).

In 2020 Eiza González de Amores Verdadeiros was within the Netflix film I Care and in 2021 launched Godzilla vs. Kong. In 2022 she’s going to seem in Ambulance, Michael Bay’s new mission.

Watch the trailer for the actress’s newest theatrical launch:

