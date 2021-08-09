Alice and Peter, Crazy for Justice, Volver are some highlights on digital platforms in August of Sofa Digital

The Group Sofa Digital revealed the discharge date of some productions in the principle digital platforms for August, along with confirming some others that arrive within the month, however no date set.

Movies shall be obtainable on Itunes, Google Play, Now, Vivo Play and Sky.

Check:

August 6

Crazy for Justice

Mads Mikkelsen. When a army man loses his spouse in an accident that appears mafia-related, he goes straight to his protection mode: a whole lot of violence. Alongside three hacker scientists, they’ll search revenge in a livid conspiracy saga.

Alice and Peter: Where Dreams Are Born

With Angelina Jolie. Before Wonderland and Neverland, Peter and Alice have been brothers. When a tragedy takes over the household, they embark on a incredible journey and uncover that essentially the most wonderful journeys start at house.

August 9

Dog’s Life

Three canines stay adventures making an attempt to outlive by the streets of bustling Istanbul. Through his appears to be like – and snouts – we journey by the historical past of companionship and contradictions within the relations between people and canines.

August 13

Roll (remastered)

The first indication of Penelope Cruz to the Oscars. Two sisters return to their metropolis within the spanish countryside and are stunned by the presence of their lifeless mom. A stupendous story about households and their ghosts in one of the vital celebrated movies of Pedro Almodóvar.

The Good Wife

With Juliette Binoche . France, ’60s. When her late husband leaves her on the verge of chapter, the headmistress of a housewife faculty takes the lead in enterprise. As protests rework society, it is going to do something to keep up custom.

Survive or Die Trying

Zoe is a 17-year-old woman filled with anger, coping with her mom's demise. When her faculty is overrun by armed college students, she is going to do something to confront the aggressors and save her classmates.

Zoe is a 17-year-old woman filled with anger, coping with her mom’s demise. When her faculty is overrun by armed college students, she is going to do something to confront the aggressors and save her classmates.

August 27

Confrontation Zone

On the identical day that the demise of a younger Arab brutalized by police is revealed, two brokers patrol a neighborhood of immigrants. They find yourself trapped on this cultural confrontation and must struggle to discover a manner out, it doesn’t matter what it takes.

A Year in New York

With Sigourney Weaver. A younger author will get her dream job as an assistant to a significant e-book writer in New York. Defying her relationship with the boss, she will't resist and begins to answer fan letters from creator J. D. Salinger.

With Sigourney Weaver. A younger author will get her dream job as an assistant to a significant e-book writer in New York. Defying her relationship with the boss, she will’t resist and begins to answer fan letters from creator J. D. Salinger.