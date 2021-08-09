Amber Heard reveals workout for back in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard is concentrated to again in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, or Aquaman 2. The DC actress revealed a brand new exercise on Twitter.

The video takes a bit of over 30 seconds. In a room, the well-known does workouts with two weights.

The actress is making ready to return as Mera. Amber Heard’s return is confirmed following Aquaman.

“Dying,” the actress joked in regards to the train.

Following DC, the actress is anticipated to have a fair greater position. Check out the video posted by Amber Heard under.

Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard return to Aquaman 2. Dolph Lundgren and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have been additionally confirmed within the forged.

Director James Wan beforehand described the second movie as “a little more serious” than the earlier one. He stated throughout dc fandome that the sequel “is more relevant to the world we live in today.”

Jason Momoa, who lives the titular character, even stated that he labored on the script of this sequel, together with the screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

“After we finished the first one, I went with my writing partner, we dreamed of the second, we went in and we pitched the idea,” Momoa stated throughout a visitor look on The Drew Barrymore Show. “The best thing I can say is that I love it so much that I participated in his writing. And then, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David broke up.”

“All our hearts are in it,” Momoa added. “Instead of just taking a script and doing it, you’re 100% encouraged by your director and co-writers. This is exciting for me and I’m excited to start shooting.”

Aquaman 2 (or Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom), from DC, will hit theaters on December 15, 2022.