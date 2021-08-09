Amber Heard will join hollywood’s highest-paid actresses team with ‘Aquaman 2’ even with Johnny Depp’s fan campaign to fire her – Monet

+



Actress Amber Heard will be part of hollywood’s highest-paid actresses workforce together with her wage in ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’, a sequel to the blockbuster ‘Aquaman’ (2018). The quantity that might be paid to the 35-year-old artist has not been revealed by Warner Bros. studios, however sources linked to the venture have knowledgeable journalist Daniel Richtman that it’s an “immense” quantity.

“It’s an agreement that will essentially elevate Heard’s status in the film industry, making her one of the highest-paid actresses,” he mentioned, studies MovieWeb.

Over the previous few years, Heard has been the goal of a heavy smear marketing campaign from followers of her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, asking warner bros studios. transfer her away from the venture.

Scheduled for launch in December 2022, the sequel to the 2018 movie will mark Heard’s return to the position of Mera, from actor Jason Momoa to hero Aquaman and filmmaker James Wan within the director’s position. The first movie within the franchise has amassed greater than $1 billion in ticket gross sales all over the world.

The excessive wage paid to Heard for her presence within the movie was sacramented even amid her numerous tensions together with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, and the star’s followers.

She accused Depp of violence when the 2 cut up up. The accusations precipitated the actor to be faraway from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Live’ franchises. Heard, in flip, was the topic of a fan petition from her ex-husband, with greater than 1.85 million signatures, asking Warner Bros. studios. that she can be fired from Aquaman 2.

