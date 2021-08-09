Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion may release another feat soon

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion interacted on Twitter final Saturday (7). The two celebrated the anniversary of “WAP”, and confirmed curiosity in working collectively once more. Well, I really feel a robust new partnership coming!

“Wow, I can’t believe ‘WAP’ turned a year today. It doesn’t look like it. What a song! Megan, we should do this again sometime.“wrote Cardi B, who quickly acquired a reply.

Megan, in flip, wished for a “happy wapiversário“thanked the chance and accomplished: “I think people deserve another collaboration“.

“WAP” was Cardi B’s first launch since “Press”. The track debuted on the prime of the Billboard Hot 100, was successful at TikTok, received a music video stuffed with cameo and was even featured on the final Grammy with funk model.

U.S. Parents’ Council recrimines Cardi B and Megan’s presentation on the Grammys

If right here in Brazil the efficiency of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion on the Grammys, with the music “WAP”, was acclaimed, within the United States was fairly totally different. The United States Television Council of Parents has rebuked the award and the 2 artists for his or her starring sexual content material.

The Council issued a press release, contemplating it a “shame” that CBS allowed the efficiency of “WAP” have gone on the air.

Check out the total assertion, translated:

“Last night time’s Grammy broadcast reminded us of how necessary music is in our lives, and maybe it is by no means been extra necessary than within the final twelve months. Listening to the inspiring lyrics of ‘Lean on Me’ was not solely an thrilling tribute to the late, unbelievable Bill Withers, he additionally included selfless women and men into the entrance traces of the pandemic.

But we had been additionally reminded {that a} tv broadcast just isn’t the identical factor, and shouldn’t be the identical factor as an specific music video on the web.

The efficiency of ‘Wet-Ass P*ssy’, and let’s not fake that ‘WAP’ means the rest, was fully inappropriate for a prime-time broadcast of a tv community. Artists have each proper to confuse empowerment with depreciation, and sensuality with debautuity, however a tv community broadcast has a better commonplace – particularly throughout a interval when youngsters could also be watching. Shame ON CBS.

Music presents to its viewers a diverse quantity of goals and it’s tough to think about extra distant targets than the messages of ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘WAP’. And music both has the power to affect who listens or does not have the power to affect who listens. We consider it is the primary, and for all that artists declare, in addition they consider it. I simply hope we will lean on our artists for inspiration and encouragement in the course of the more and more vexatiating interval of the planet.”

Watch Cardi B and Megan’s efficiency: