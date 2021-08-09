Cine Sesc exhibits for free this week two films about life experiences · Midiamax Journal

During the month of August, Cine Sesc will exhibit family-themed movies that expose the experiences of life, from childhood to maturity. This week, Sesc’s unit will display two movies, the novels “One Day” and “Gilda”.

The first tells the story of Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess), who met in faculty on July 15. This date serves as the idea for monitoring their lives over 20 years. During this era, Emma faces difficulties in succeeding in her profession, whereas Dexter achieves straightforward success, each at work and with girls. Even passing via a number of folks, their lives are all the time, in a roundabout way, interconnected.

The movie can be proven on Tuesday (10), at 19 hours, and Thursday (12), at 15h and 19 hours. The film Gilda can be broadcast by Cine Classique, on the YouTube channel, Wednesday (11), at 19h.

Set in Argentina, at a time when casinos had been banned within the nation, the movie brings a plot surrounded by betrayal and distrust highlighting the determine of the seductive and mysterious girl performed by one of the lovely actresses in traditional Hollywood, Rita Hayworth. Johnny Farrell is promoted to supervisor of a well-known nightclub in Buenos Aires. When Gilda (Rita Hayworth), his good friend’s spouse, is launched to Johnny he acknowledges her, as they’ve had an affair up to now.

Sesc Cultura is positioned at Avenida Afonso Pena, 2270 – Centro. For face-to-face classes, using masks is obligatory and the general public is proscribed to 10 folks. More info could be obtained by cellphone 67 3311-4417.