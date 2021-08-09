Compared to Kim Kardashian, Simaria talks about the inspiration she sees in the clan

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram





Singer, songwriter, mom and businesswoman! Simaria, the duo backcountry with Simone, is all this for a while, as a result of it acquired the franchise of a restaurant in November 2020.

Recently, nevertheless, the singer determined to speculate much more in her enterprise profession by changing into an envoy for the MyShoes model!

In an interview, Simaria commented on the happiness of changing into a associate of the model, and delivers that that is solely the start! For her future, the artist has the will to turn into more and more current within the enterprise setting, apart from aiming to turn into recognized on this discipline each nationally and internationally:

– MyShoes is a present from God in my life, as a result of I’ve at all times admired Alexandre Birman and all his manufacturers, and it is humorous as a result of I might go in entrance of the seats and say: One day I’m going to work with this man. And God instructed me That I might have a model of sneakers, and that is proper now that it occurred. It’s an thrilling story and I’m so glad I’m doing all this… I wish to do many issues nonetheless with my identify, I wish to turn into a fantastic model in Brazil and perhaps exterior the nation as effectively. It’s a dream.

But followers can relaxation assured: regardless of having the intention of investing an increasing number of on this new department, Simaria ensures that the partnership together with her sister is greater than protected. According to the singer, the potential for the 2 working each collectively and individually is gratifying, apart from being appreciated by each:

– I discuss rather a lot to my sister about it, which I feel we’re inspiration to individuals and we’re f***s collectively, however we’re additionally f***s separated. We can do nice issues collectively, however we are able to additionally do nice issues aside, and that does not imply we will cut up up. On the opposite, we are saying that the primary focus is at all times the duo Simone and Simaria after which comes the remainder. But it is actually cool to have the ability to have that freedom to be working collectively and individually, I feel it is fairly f*** that.

And if this example appears to be like like that of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, who’re additionally recognized to be nice businesswomen who work each collectively and individually, it is simply no coincidence! Simaria delivers have a fantastic admiration not just for Kim Kardashian, the household’s best-known socialite, however for the complete clan:

– It’s not Kim Kardashian itself, however I feel it is wonderful mother proper… The mom, the entire clan, as they name it, which is the entire household. I’m impressed with profession route, advertising, all the things they do, as a result of all of them work collectively, however on the similar time work individually and succeed. I feel that is fairly cool.

Focusing a bit extra on her musical profession alongside her sister, Simaria additionally feedback on the duo’s ambition to launch an increasing number of into the Latin music market. In early July, the 2 launched the observe No Llores Más alongside Colombian Sebastian Yatra, second in Spanish since La Vida Continuó, launched in 2019. The two songs are only the start, since Simaria’s need is to get nearer and nearer to the Latin viewers:

– Yes, it’s an viewers that we wish to concentrate on the subsequent work. It’s one thing that is within the soul, particularly mine. It’s been a few years since I’ve been in love with the Latin rhythm, and I had the dream of recording some issues, a reggaeton, a bachata, that are rhythms that I’m captivated with. So we do have a mission for the long run with these songs and with nice companions.

Balancing all these features, in fact, is just not a straightforward job. Simaria factors out, nevertheless, that her largest concern is having a high quality time together with her youngsters, and delivers believing that she is doing effectively within the problem:

– I flip round within the 30s to maintain all the things, as a result of it is not straightforward. I attempt to steadiness in one of the best ways, as a result of individuals’s time with their youngsters is just not time, it’s high quality. That’s what you give them within the moments you are collectively, and I feel I’ve been capable of do my job as a straight mother.