Concept arts show alternative visuals of the Scarlet Witch

Member of the visible division of Marvel Studios, David Masson used her ArtStation web page to share idea artwork with different visuals of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in ‘WandaVision‘.

“I had the immense pleasure of working on Marvel’s WandaVision under the supervision of the amazing costume designer Mayes Rubeo,” Declared. “Here are some illustrations of the visuals that did not reach the series. The idea was that it was an evolution of that seen in Ultimatum.”

This official new #WandaVision idea artwork reveals some alternate designs for #ScarletWitch customized that weren't used!

WandaVision combines basic sitcoms with parts already featured within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the place we’ll accompany the 2 super-powerful beings Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) dwelling the right suburban life, till they start to suspect that not every part is what it appears.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany they return within the roles of Scarlet Witch and Vision, whereas Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Teyonah Parris as heroine Monica Rambeau full the forged.

The full season is out there at Disney+.