director reacts to popstar’s criticism

Samantha Stark, who directed the documentary Framing Britney Spears subsequent to the colleague Liz Day, reacted to popstar’s criticism of the movie. In a July publish on Instagram, Britney stated that “didn’t like the way the documentary shows humiliating moments from his past“.

Speaking to THR, Stark stated he understands the singer’s response. “While we were making the film, we talked about the possibility of re-traumatizing Britney and her family by showing these moments. The film calls Framing Britney Spears because, in the past, people used photos to humiliate her. Our goal was to go beyond these photos, through which so many people made judgments about Britney – and for that, we had to include some of the images in the film” he defined.

“Whenever this was possible, we showed Britney responding [aos paparazzi]. She has every right to be angry that we’re still looking at these pictures, because it’s ridiculous that we are. They shouldn’t exist. I can try to explain myself as much as I want, but I understand where her reaction comes from.” he stated additional.

The want to respect the gravity of Britney’s story extends to the nomination of the documentary on the 2021 Emmy class. “The idea of being involved in a competition with a film based on her story is difficult, because we don’t want to explore it” stated Stark.

“The day after the nominations were announcementd, Britney had a court hearing. She’s still going through the situation we showed in the documentary. We are committed to continuing to follow all this, because we want to make sure that the coverage of this story is accurate and constant“he added.



The court docket listening to cited by Stark issues the monetary safety established in 2008, after Britney’s hospitalization in a rehabilitation clinic because of the psychological issues confronted by the singer. The popstar argues that she not wants guardianship, and that her father, Jamie Spears, makes use of the judicial gadget to manage her life.

Framing Britney Spears is on the market for streaming in Brazil on globoplay.