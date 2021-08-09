ES model turns boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez in clip: “We enjoyed it a lot”

Jennifer Lopez and mannequin Andre Luis Brunelli: sensual scene within the music video for “Cambia El Paso”, popstar’s new hit. Credit: Play/YouTube Jennifer Lopez

Andre Luis Brunelli grew to become Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend within the music video for popstar’s new track, “Cambia El Paso. In the hit, the Bahian model who was created in Espírito Santo is “attacked” by the singer because he did not pay much attention to her, but nothing that has to do with the real personality of the actress also: “She was nice, she was tremendous good individuals, we gave a number of laughs. I made her chortle, we actually loved it through the shoot.”

When he was invited to take part within the selective, the good-looking 28-year-old was enjoying basketball and acquired an e mail from the singer’s agent. In the message, they requested him to return to the recording studio for a check the identical day.

“Getting there, they had ten models and, after a first test, there were five. A while later, her manager called me, asked me to wait somewhere else, but said he had been chosen,” he recollects.

On the identical day of the choice the filming was made and Andre adopted from the selective straight to the dressing room of J-Lo to prepare and embody the sensual character. “I knew it was a more major role because the pay was very good for a music video. When I did the scene I understood that it was her boyfriend, but that I had annoyed her, because I was not paying attention to her”, he says.

He continues: “When I went to the dressing room, changed clothes, filled me with some accessories and some jewelry and we were filming from that time, about 7 pm, until three o’clock in the morning.”

The mannequin and actor’s relationship labored so nicely with the star that she even shared a video of Andre’s five-year-old daughter dancing to the sound of the brand new track within the tales of her Instagram profile.

The scenes of Cambia El Paso have been filmed on the new The Goodtime Hotel, a luxurious resort improvement in Miami, Usa, by David Grutman and William Pharrell. Watch: