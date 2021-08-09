James Gunn wrote Suicide Squad without knowing about Birds of Prey

The director James Gunn revealed that he didn’t know of the existence of Birds of Prey whereas engaged on the script of The Suicide Squad. In an interview with Varietyhe stated he found the movie when the undertaking was already very superior.

Commenting on how Arlequina’s previous relationship (Margot Robbie) with the Joker (Jared Leto) can be essential to her story on this new journey, he acknowledged: “i needed her to get out of this in a certain way. I needed her to make a healthy choice — healthy from her perspective — about where she was touching her life and not being dependent on men.”

Even although Gunn did not know concerning the movie run by the director Cathy Yan, the bow of the villain in The Suicide Squad home with the emancipation course of by means of which she handed alongside Black Canary, Renee Montoya and Slayer.

The Suicide Squad makes use of among the identical characters from the unique 2016 function movie, David Ayer, similar to Arlequina (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), however doesn’t have as many connections to the predecessor’s plot.

The movie is impressed by the group’s Nineteen Eighties tales, written by John Ostrander – which even seems within the first trailer – and Kim Yale. The Suicide Squad is already on show in Brazil.

