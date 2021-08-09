Keira Knightley quits to star in Apple TV+ series







Photo: Disclosure/Gaumont / Modern Popcorn

Concerned in regards to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic contagion within the UK, Keira Knightley (“Colette”) has dropped manufacturing of AppleTV+’s “The Essex Serpent”.

The actress, who has two younger daughters with musician James Righton (from Klaxons), didn’t really feel comfy staying away from the youngsters for an prolonged interval, which the brand new security protocol imposed on British productions in the course of the pandemic. It can be 4 and a half months away from their daughters.

Scheduled to start inside six weeks, the recording of the sequence was paralyzed seeking a brand new protagonist.

The interval manufacturing is predicated on Sarah Perry’s novel “The Serpent of essex”, winner of the 2016 Book of the Year award within the Uk, and is being developed by screenwriter Anna Symon (“Mrs. Wilson”), directed by filmmaker Clio Barnard (“The Selfish Giant” and “Dark River”).

The plot revolves round Cora, who, by changing into a widow and ending an abusive marriage, strikes along with her son from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex. There, she is intrigued by the native superstition {that a} legendary creature referred to as the Essex serpent has returned to the world. An beginner naturalist with little interest in superstitions or spiritual points, Cora is happy by the concept what folks within the area take for a supernatural creature may very well be an undiscovered species.

In addition to the Apple drama, Knightley had additionally dedicated to starring and producing a restricted sequence for Hulu, primarily based on Suzanne Rindell’s novel “The Other Typist.” There is not any info on the standing of this venture, however the actress could have chosen solely to lower commitments, as an alternative of stopping all the things in the course of the pandemic.