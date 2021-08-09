Kim Kardashian arrives unrecognizable, in bizarre ninja look, to listen to an audition for ex Kanye West’s new album

In one of many uncommon encounters with ex Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, 40, donned an all-black Balenciaga outfit, together with knee-high heeled boots, tight straps, a long-sleeved prime and a full face masks over her head. The look, accomplished by an extended braid that got here out of the highest of the top, was chosen for an audition occasion of the rapper’s album.

Kim Kardashion arrives in outfit paying homage to a ninja at Kanye’s audition Photo: Reproduction

The rapper was not left behind: he was all in black, with a masks protecting his total face and a bulletproof vest with the title of his subsequent album, Donda.

The pair’s sons, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, additionally attended the occasion and wore black clothes.

Kim Kardashian and her kids Photo: Reproduction

Kardashian had beforehand shared a video of the occasion on the Mercedes-Benz stadium, the place the rapper lived whereas working in Donda. The album’s title is a tribute to his mom, Donda West, who died at age 58 after issues from cosmetic surgery in 2007.

The album is West’s first because the launch of his 2019 gospel album, “Jesus Is King”, which earned him a Grammy for greatest modern Christian album, in addition to the primary since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.