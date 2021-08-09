Kylie Jenner reveals that her makeup takes three and a half hours to get ready – Monet

+



Socialite Kylie Jenner (Photo: Instagram)

Socialite Kylie Jenner has revealed that her make-up periods take three and a half hours. On the eve of her twenty fourth birthday, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan addressed the theme in a video just lately shared by her on her YouTube channel (watch on the finish of the textual content).

The video revealed by the socialite has the particular participation of her “personal makeup artist”, make-up artist Ariel Tejada.

In the dialog, Kylie joked concerning the make-up artist’s annoyance as a result of she did not take note of him throughout most of her make-up periods.

“I know you don’t like that I don’t give full mind once in a while,” Kylie mentioned amid laughter earlier than revealing the three and a half hours of every session.

“I spend all the time on my phone. It’s the only way i can get over the three and a half hours of makeup with you, having a little fun,” mentioned the socialite.

“At the end of the day, I’m always happy. Every second is worth it, but it’s an eternal delay. It takes too long,” the socialite mentioned, talking to her greater than 11 million Subscribers on YouTube.

With greater than 252 million followers on her Instagram account, Kylie has an estimated fortune of about $900 million, the equal of greater than $4.6 billion. She is the mom of little Stormi (3 years previous), the results of her relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Watch the next video with the socialite speaking about her three and a half hours of make-up session: