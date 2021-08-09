Meghan Markle’s brother criticizes duchess in reality trailer: ‘Superficial’

Meghan Markle was known as “shallow” by her personal brother in a current interview.











© Bang Showbiz

Meghan Markle





Thomas Markle Jr. is scheduled to take part within the Australian version of Celebrity ‘Big Brother’ and, in a trailer launched to advertise the truth present, he claimed to have warned his then-fiancé and now sister’s husband, Prince Harry, that Meghan would ‘damage’ his life.

“I’m Meghan Markle’s brother. I’m the oldest of them all. I said to Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life.’ She’s very shallow,” Thomas stated within the clip.

Before Meghan and Harry married in 2018, Thomas wrote an open letter to the prince, through which he opined that marriage shouldn’t occur as a result of his sister would make the British monarchy “a joke” and was a “tiresome, superficial and pretentious” girl.

“With each passing day, it becomes clearer that this is the biggest mistake in the history of royal weddings. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you. I don’t understand why you don’t see the Meghan the whole world now sees. Meghan’s attempt to play the role of a princess as a low-level actress is boring.”

Still within the letter, Meghan’s brother claimed that her father, Thomas Markle, faces monetary difficulties as a result of she financed the Duchess early in her appearing profession.

“What kind of person starts his career using his own father until he goes bankrupt and then forgets him in Mexico, leaving him without money, mainly because of the debts he took to help her? And when it comes time to give back, she forgets her own father as if she had never met him. It’s very clear that his little fame in Hollywood went to his head,” Thomas stated on the time.