Producer of What If…? makes mystery about post-credits scenes in the series

The producer of What If…?, Brad Winderbaum, determined to make thriller when he was requested in regards to the inclusion of a number of post-credit scenes on the finish of the episodes of the animated sequence. The element is already a trademark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) and is all the time anticipated by followers.

In an interview with Cinemablend, Winderbaum enigmatically said that “let’s say there is ‘a’ scene”.

Whereas the sequence can be in anthological format, this reply finally ends up being extra intriguing because it makes room for Questions how through which episode will seem and why in that individual.

Another potential query is if such a scene has any severe implication with details of the way forward for the UCM or if it is only a reference the extra in regards to the plot itself.

It is obvious that Marvel Studios don’t look after a set normal of additional scenes of their productions for Disney+, so is not it stunning that What If…? current just one bonus all through the season – which can function 9 episodes in all.

About What If…?

One of probably the most attention-grabbing initiatives offered by Marvel for Phase 4 is the animated sequence known as What If…?or What if…?.

There had been small related sequence within the comics, which handled prospects that by no means existed within the canon, however they might have occurred. Everything was noticed by Uatu the Watchman, which can play the function of the narrator round right here.

The sequence guarantees to point out a number of prospects that ended up not occurring within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however we are able to kill curiosity.

Alternative tales will depend on the voices of the unique actors marvel cinematic universe in what guarantees to be an important celebration of the primary 23 movies within the franchise, which kind the Saga of Infinity.

The voice forged will function Jeffrey Wright because the Watchman, with the return of Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum because the Grand Master, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Michael Rooker as Yondu, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Mark Ruffalo because the Hulk, Sebastian Stan because the Summer Soldier and plenty of others.

Premiere of What If…? at Disney+: August 11, 2021.



Want to submit a listing or article? (You may even flip video on the channel!) Click right here!