Rihanna officially joins the billion-dollar club with $1.7 billion fortune

NEW YORK — Rihanna is formally a billionaire, in accordance with Forbes journal. According to the publication, she has an estimated web value of $1.7 billion, making her the richest singer on this planet, behind solely Oprah Winfrey, the richest girl within the leisure business.

However, she didn't get wealthy due to her music profession. The gross of her fortune — about $1.4 billion — comes from cosmetics firm Fenty Beauty, of which Rihanna holds 50 % in a partnership with French luxurious items conglomerate LVMH, run by Bernard Arnault, the world's second richest particular person.





Another slice of Rihanna’s fortune — $270 million — is the results of the enterprise of her lingerie model, Savage x Fenty, and the remainder of the proceeds come from her profession as a singer and actress.

Rihanna – whose actual identify is Robyn Fenty – launched Fenty Beauty in 2017. At the time, she stated the aim was to create a beauty line that will make “women everywhere (feel) included,” and laid a base for the face in 50 completely different shades, created by an equally various group of individuals, one thing remarkable on the time.

This led to the so-called “Fenty Effect”, during which rival manufacturers expanded their tonal traces to make-up merchandise.

Rihanna participates in promotional occasion of her model Fenty in Paris Photo: MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

Available on-line and at Sephora shops, that are additionally owned by LVMH, the merchandise had been a right away success.

In 2018, the model’s first 12 months of operation, the road generated greater than $550 million in annual income, in accordance with LVMH, surpassing different manufacturers based by celebrities corresponding to Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics; Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty; and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company.

Fenty Beauty just isn’t Rihanna’s solely billion-dollar model. In February, its Savage X Fenty lingerie line grossed $115 million in a pickup, bringing the corporate’s valuation to $1 billion.

The firm, launched in 2018 as a three way partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group, has top-notle buyers corresponding to Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners and personal fairness agency L. Catterton, during which billionaire Bernard Arnault is an investor.

Rihanna holds a 30% possession stake within the firm, in accordance with Forbes estimates. Savage X Fenty’s newest spherical of financing might be used for acquisitions and retail enlargement.