See how Ariana Grande’s show went in Fortnite







Ariana Grande can be in Fortnite Photo: Divulgação/Epic Games / Tecnoblog

Last weekend, the singer Ariana Grande offered in Fortnite, at a serious occasion referred to as Rift Tour. There have been a number of reveals that occurred between 6 and eight August, with an enormous Ariana Grande and lots of actions for the general public.

So it wasn’t there, Epic launched the whole presentation in full. Watch within the video beneath:

In addition to the pop star, all performances featured a pre-show with songs by Marshmello, Sia and Wolfmother. During the principle occasion, the gamers current flew by a neon backyard, participated in aerial battles mounted on llamas that left traces of rainbows and loved the musical numbers. It was additionally doable to accumulate the artist’s pores and skin, with two types and varied equipment.

This wasn’t the primary time Fortnite had hosted a serious pop music present: in April 2020, artist Travis Scott gave an analogous efficiency that set rankings information. Ariana Grande’s present, nevertheless, was way more interactive.

Free to play, Fortnite is out there for Android, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.