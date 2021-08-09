Selena Gomez talks about her early career: ‘I didn’t know what I was doing’ – See this?

Actress. (Photo: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Actress Selena Gomez, 29, stated in an interview with Us Weekly that she didn’t all the time have the liberty and management to work with productions that recognized herself.

“I gave my life to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing,” stated the singer, who starred within the collection “The Wizards of Waverly Place” from 2007 to 2012, when she was simply 15.

Also on the Disney Channel, the actress made visitor appearances within the collection “Zack & Cody: Gemers in Action” (2006), Hannah Montana (2007), “Sunny between Stars” (2009) and starred with Demi Lovato within the movie “Princess Protection Program” (2009).

She says that for the reason that expertise within the channel, her pursuits have matured quite a bit. In her newest manufacturing, ” Only Murders in the Building”, which premieres august 31 on Hulu streaming, the actress works with comedians reminiscent of Steve Martin and Martin Short. “The level of sophistication of this production is one of the reasons I wanted to participate in this.”

In the collection, the trio lives in the identical constructing in New York and, after the homicide of one of many tenants, they start to provide a criminal offense investigation podcast, a theme that fascinates them.

Gomez reveals that when she starred as Alex Russo in Waverly Place Wizards, she was unaware of what she was doing. “I was just running around the set.”

With the opportunity of working with skilled professionals like Martin and Short, she claims to be making an attempt to be taught from them always. “Now I’m like a sponge and absorb all the knowledge I can,” he says. “I don’t know if I’m a good actress. I just do my job.”