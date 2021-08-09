U.S. police show photo of woman holding rifle in car window and opens investigation – Monet

+



The file launched by the San Francisco Police Department exhibiting the lady holding a rifle within the window of a automotive operating via town streets (Photo: Twitter)

San Francisco authorities are looking out for a lady photographed holding a rifle within the window of a automotive because the automobile roamed town streets. The official Twitter account of the San Francisco Police Traffic Safety Department launched the file of the lady holding the gun and made public the investigation surrounding the incident, stating that the automobile within the picture has already been discovered and seized.

“On July 11, 2021, during an illegal high-speed display, a passenger held an AK47 in the window of a Cadi,” native authorities’ representatives wrote. “The San Francisco Police Department is working on the case and seized the vehicle today.”

The San Francisco Police Department tweet with a photograph of the lady holding the rifle within the automotive window (Photo: Twitter)

Despite the seriousness of the report about what occurred, the san francisco police tweet resulted in a number of jokes and jokes on social networks. Some individuals identified similarities to the lady holding the rifle within the window with motion film scenes.

Actress Angelina Jolie in scene from The Wanted (2008) (Photo: Reproduction)

Someone even identified the similarity between the lady within the picture and a scene of actress Angelina Jolie’s character in ‘The Wanted’ (2008), along with her taking pictures whereas hanging in a automotive pushed by James McAvoy’s character.

“Look, this is wrong, but this picture is too much,” one individual stated in response to the tweet. “At least she was wearing a mask,” drew one other’s consideration. “Looks like an action movie scene!” in contrast a 3rd. “That wouldn’t happen if Harry Callahan was still working around here…”, joked another person, quoting the cop performed by Clint Eastwood within the movies of the sequence ‘Dirty Harry’.