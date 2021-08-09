With “Need to Know”, Doja Cat makes history on Spotify

The new period of Doja Cat, with the album “Planet Her”, is already yielding some fruits for the artist and now she will have fun a brand new historic achievement on Spotify, because of music “Need to Know”.

﻿

This Saturday (07), “Need to Know” reached a brand new peak on the Spotify Global charts, peaking at quantity 12, and with that grew to become the solo track of a feminine rapper with the very best world leaderposition within the historical past of the streaming platform.

To make a comparability, one other nice solo hit of a feminine rapper, “Up”from Cardi B, peaked at 14th on Spotify Global.

The music of Doja Cat, regardless of being a promotional single, received 3.48 million performs on Spotify, as launched on Saturday (07).

Read extra:

“Planet Her”: Doja Cat album breaks Cardi B document on Spotify

If there’s one factor the period of streamings is doing is breaking document upon document, launch ing behind launch. The youngest of them is now Doja Cat, with the album “Planet Her”, which broke a mark of Cardi B on Spotify with the album “Invasion of Privacy”.

Officially launched on June 25, the “Planet Her” not accomplished per week however has already received the album title with the very best opening week of a feminine rapper on Spotify, surpassing the acclaimed and award-winning “Invasion of Privacy”, by Cardi B.

Doja Cat’s new album has already collected 113.4 million performs on the platform and surpassed the opening week of Cardi B’s first album, which ended its opening week with 104 million performs on Spotify.

Of course, with the week ending at 8:59 p.m. on Thursday, the variety of reproductions of the “Planet Her” ought to improve a little bit extra, establishing an excellent greater model for Doja Cat.