Ana Maria Gaga? Netizens confuse presenter with Lady Gaga

Jeez! It appears that Ana Maria Braga is giving one thing to speak about on social networks. After inflicting uproar by giving a line in Thiago Olive tree throughout “Mais Você”, the presenter had her title among the many most talked about matters on social networks when in comparison with none apart from Lady Gaga. The presenter, who usually dangers with uncommon appears, was mistaken for the singer, who was seen with a special look in a video that’s circulating on social networks.

Veja+: Climão! Ana Maria Braga causes controversy with touch upon Thiago Oliveira

In the photographs, the American speaks in French and seems with blond and black hair, very like the standard coiffure of the presenter, who’s at all times taking part in with the adjustments within the strands. It did not take lengthy for the Brazilians to play with the state of affairs.

Veja+: Wow! Ana Maria Braga begins sighs when rising in bikini

“I thought Ana was starting ‘More You’ in French,” one shot. “I hit my eye fast and saw Ana Maria Braga starting the ‘Mais Você’,” confessed one other. “This video going through my timeline non-stop and I was SWEARING that it was a video of Ana Maria that put gaga’s face in those apps”, shot a 3rd.

See+: Ana Maria Braga impresses with uncommon click on subsequent to her son

Check out the reactions:

this video passing on my timeline continuous and I used to be sWEARING that it was a video of Ana Maria that put gaga’s face in these apps pic.twitter.com/JVXx1tyEAO— SilvestreLucas (@_silvestrelucas) August 9, 2021

UNUSUAL VISUAL

It is smart that Ana Maria’s followers have mistaken the host for Lady Gaga. Recently, the journalist got here up with a glance additionally fairly uncommon, impressed by none apart from Cruella de Vil, one of many villains or, maybe, probably the most memorable and deliciously insufferable villain of Disney.

She arrived on the studio featured as one in all Cruella’s faces within the movie self-titled and starring Emma Stone. The plot reveals a story of origin of the villain and hit theaters on May 28, in addition to Disney+, nevertheless, it was essential to have the “Premier Access”, a premium entry of the platform that prices R $ 69.90 along with month-to-month or annual subscription.

But the rationale for “Ana Maria de Vil” was the discharge of “Cruella” for all subscribers of the Disney+. Now the function may be watched by any streaming person with out the necessity for “Premier Access”. The motion was a partnership between Disney, Publicis company and Globo to advertise dwell motion in theaters and for subscribers of the Globoplay and Disney+ combo.

See +: Ana Maria Braga, like Cruella, is fashionable and teaches you rock with glasses

Despite the publicity, web customers had been very excited concerning the presenter embodying the beloved antagonist.

“Ana Maria Braga is too much legend [riso]. What other presenter shows up from Cruella like that? Just her!” one individual praised on Twitter. “Ana Maria de Cruella today was the pinnacle of Brazilian TV,” mentioned one other.

Glenn Close, who lived Cruella within the dwell actions “101 Dalmatians” and “102 Dalmatians” contributed to the brand new endeade, being one of many government producers of the movie directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.

CHECK OUT MORE REACTIONS:

Ana Maria presenting this system dressed as Cruella in the present day was sensational hahaha— Stephanie (@ixxxtephanie) July 21, 2021

ABOUT ‘CRUELLA’

Set in Seventies London amid the punk rock revolution, “Cruella” reveals a younger con man named Estella, an clever and inventive lady decided to make a reputation for himself by way of her designs.

She befriends a pair of younger thieves and collectively builds a life for themselves on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s expertise for trend catches the attention of Baroness Von Hellman, a trend legend who’s devastatingly stylish and scary. But their relationship triggers a course of occasions and revelations that may trigger Estella to embrace her rebellious facet and grow to be the evil, elegant, revenge-based Cruella.

OTHER ‘RESTRICTIONS’

It wasn’t simply “Cruella” that arrived late to Disney+. The newest chapter of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, in Portuguese), “Black Widow”, additionally follows restrsubscribers to the platform, except the person subscribes to “Premier Access”. The function movie about spy Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) can also be on show in some cinemas in Brazil.

The dwell motion of “Mulan” and the animation “Raya and the Last Dragon” additionally went by way of this. And it’s price remembering that there is no such thing as a stipulated time for the manufacturing to be a part of the Disney+ catalog with out the necessity for lease.

See +: Ana Maria Braga opines candidly on agglomerations within the midst of the pandemic



