Bears lick their paws as the price of Bitcoin soars to $46,000

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 20% in seven days in an unexpected move that brought the price to its highest level since May 18th. The price appreciation came despite US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen supporting a broader definition of crypto companies in the HR 3684 infrastructure project currently being considered in the US Senate.

While Bitcoin’s price continues to rise, investors are concerned that regulation could erase recent gains, but derivatives indicators show no signs of bear confidence.

Bitcoin price on Coinbase, in USD. Source: TradingView

The proposal requires digital asset transactions worth more than $10,000 to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service, including validators, miners and protocol developers. However, Senator Cynthia Lummis and Senator Pat Toomey are lobbying to focus these requirements exclusively on brokers and exchanges.

Holders continue to ‘hold’ and inflation benefits the crypto market

On-chain analyst Glassnode noted that currencies held for 12 months or more are not moving despite the strong rally, indicating “holding behavior”. Meanwhile, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a well-known indicator that tracks volatility, volume, social media, dominance and Google searches, has shifted from “moderate” to “greed.”

The 74-point indicator hit on August 8th was the highest level since April 18th, indicating that investors firmly believe the cycle bottom has lagged behind. The index ranges from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 for maximum greed.

It is important to note that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its July inflation report on Wednesday (11), with markets forecasting a 0.5% increase. Cryptocurrency markets also reacted positively after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell failed to explain how the 5.4% year-on-year increase in the consumer price index (CPI) would retreat.

Margin and futures markets show little seller activity

Analysis of derivatives indicators can help confirm whether these positive expectations are reflected in professional traders’ data. The first is the Bitfinex margin longs index, which changes drastically when bearish bets are made.

margin longs in BTC / total margin contracts (Bitfinex). Source: Bybt

The chart above shows that, after a brief period of July 9-19, Bitfinex margin longs (purchase agreements) were back at 90% or more. However, the proportion has not declined since then, showing the bears’ lack of confidence.

Bitfinex margin traders are known to create positions of 20,000 or more BTC contracts in a very short time, indicating the participation of whales and large arbitrage tables.

Analysts must then assess the futures market by measuring the percentage of top customers who are betting on the upside (longs) or downside (shorts). Keep in mind that the balance on longs and shorts is balanced on the futures markets all the time.

Aggregate longs-to-shorts ratio of top Bitcoin futures traders. Source: Bybt

Bybt consolidates futures market data from leading Binance traders OKEx and Huobi. The current indicator of 1.14 favors longs by 14% among the biggest users of these exchanges. Therefore, there has been a significant shift in the last 12 hours because these traders were previously short.

Both the Bitfinex margin and the futures derivatives markets point to a lack of confidence from the bears as Bitcoin breaks the $45,000 resistance. This suggests that the recent 20% rise is well-founded and not just a deviation or a result of heavy sell-offs.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely from the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You must conduct your own research when making a decision.

