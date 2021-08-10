Bitcoin Surpasses $46,000 with Market Attention to Advance Crypto Tax Law By Investing.com



by Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Crossed the $46,000 barrier on Monday amid investor flurries over news that US lawmakers have reached an agreement on cryptocurrency tax provisions that seek to exempt non-broker companies from trading requirements. complex disclosure.

The rose 5% to US$45,964

US senators Cynthia Lummis and Pat Toomey unveiled during a Senate press conference on Monday a new agreement on the cryptocurrency tax provisions included in the infrastructure bill that seek to clarify the definition of “broker.”

In the original text of the legislation, the definition of “broker” was vague. “Develop digital assets or their key response protocols for use by third parties, provided that such third parties are not customers of the developer of such assets or protocols.”

The vague definition of “broker” had raised fears that non-broker entities, including software developers, node operators and validators, would be subject to complex regulatory disclosure requirements.

However, the senators’ amendment seeks to exempt non-broker entities from this legislation.

“We are not proposing anything comprehensive or radical – [o acordo] makes it clear that a broker means only those individuals who carry out transactions in which consumers buy, sell and trade digital assets,” Toomey said at a press conference on Monday.

The change was supported by Treasury Secretary Janet, but senators face a race against the clock to include the change in the infrastructure bill, which is due for a vote on Tuesday morning.

“There have been some delays. But the Senate is on track to finish both,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday, saying the bipartisan infrastructure project is on track for early morning approval. of Tuesday.

Bitcoin’s bullish movement comes after its fundamentals, including metrics on whether investors make a profit or a loss on currency, continue to rebound.

The short-term incumbent (STH) SOPR metric, a chain metric, rose above 1.0 for the first time in months. “This signals that profits are being made, and the market has been able to absorb this offer,” according to Glassnode, a market intelligence provider. “The most important thing is whether the SOPR will stay above 1.0.”

In another bullish sign for the BTC, longer-term BTC holders continue to ramp up purchases.

“[V]We have seen an extraordinary recovery of long-term holders (LTH) coins, with total supplies held at close to 12.48M BTC,” added s Glassnode. “This is extremely similar to the volume of coins held by LTHs in October 2020, before the onset of the primary bullish impulse”.