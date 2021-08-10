Black Rock oil company announces Bitcoin mining with 1 million machines

An oil company listed on the US stock exchange has announced that it will set up a Bitcoin mining plant.

Recently, several Bitcoin mining farms installed in China started to be evicted by the local government. The situation turned out to be bad for some novice investors, causing the BTC price to trade lower for a few months.

In China, for example, mining was largely done using coal, polluting the environment for part of the year. The use of hydroelectric energy was also common by companies.

Countries like Canada and the United States ended up being options, with energies available to these companies. The nuclear energy sector could be one that will benefit from this migration.

Oil company “Black Rock” will install Bitcoin mining machines in Canada

The partnership between Black Rock Petroleum Company and Optimum Mining Host Limited provides for the installation of up to one million Bitcoin mining machines in Canada. The production of cryptocurrencies will take place at natural gas production sites in Alberta.

“Black Rock Petroleum Company (OTC: BKRP), a Nevada corporation (“Black Rock”), announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement with Optimum Mining Host Limited Liability Co to host and operate up to one million bitcoin miners to be relocated from China and exported to Canada by (OMH) to be deployed by BKRP at three natural gas production sites located in Alberta, Canada.”

In the contract signed between the companies, 200 thousand machines are already scheduled for installation in one of the locations. Another 300,000 will be installed as soon as possible and 500,000 in the medium term, when the host’s capacity is ready, the companies said in a statement in July, but which has only now caught the attention of local media.

The contract will have a duration of 24 months, and may be extended for another 12 months. According to the CBC, the investment is worth billions of dollars and should represent a good part of the machines that migrated from China.

It is worth noting that, when using natural gas, mining companies will resort to fossil fuel, which is responsible for emitting CO2 into the environment.

Saudi Aramco has denied interest for now

Recently, the world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, denied market rumors of starting to mine Bitcoin at its facilities, after a Brazilian cited talks were underway.

Even with the refusal of the biggest company, the sector is interested in this activity, which may attract companies fleeing China after strong reprisals.