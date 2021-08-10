Cenapop (2009) Britney Spears’ sister is criticized after sharing audio crying and being comforted by daughter

The actress Jamie Lynn Spears, youthful sister of the singer Britney Spears, drew consideration on the internet over the weekend when he shared within the session of the Stories, in his Instagram, an audio the place she may be heard crying and being comforted by her daughter Ivey, of three years.

In the audio posted, you may hear Jamie sighing and speaking together with his voice in a press release, whereas his daughter says “it’s going to be okay, Mom… You have to be okay, Mom,” and the actress replies “thank you, honey,” thanking her daughter.

Britney’s sister posted the audio twice in accordance with the web site “Page Six“: one with solely the black background and the opposite with a GIF, indicating to followers that they need to flip up the quantity to listen to what’s being mentioned.

The publish went off the air, however was shared once more by way of a Twitter profile. According to some netizens, Jamie would have made the posting solely to sensitize his followers, this as a result of, after having obtained criticism from his sister, Britney Separs, who faces a courtroom case in opposition to his household due to his tutelage Jamie Lynn has been the goal of criticism and assaults on social networks.

“Maybe… Maybe it’s an act? She’s clearly looking for penalty points,” identified one netizen, whereas one other acknowledged, “Jamie Lynn Spears, I’m not sorry for you, your mother or your father. I’m sorry about Britney. You’ve all lived at her expense for many years. Absolutely disgusting behavior.” “Just a ‘pity party’ and a very disgusting one. Why the hell would you be recording and posting you ‘crying’ while your daughter believes you’re upset and tries to comfort her? Using her daughter like that and posting is disgusting,” mentioned a 3rd.