DC producer suggests another Justice League film will be released in the future

When Justice League hit theaters, the DC movie was an enormous disappointment with its reception and field workplace efficiency. The first launch of the Justice League led to the Snyder Cut motion, ensuing within the director’s model for HBO Max earlier this 12 months.

Since then, not a lot has been stated about one other Justice League movie. The Flash appears to be the closest we’ll get to 1.

DC producer suggests one other Justice League movie will probably be launched sooner or later

However, it is onerous to think about Warner Bros. not attempting to make one other League movie sooner or later as DC Multiverse grows. Producer Charles Roven provoked this, in a current interview with The Hollywood Reporter when requested about his or her next-up to future DC movies:

“If it was a product involving Batman, like Batman v Superman or Justice League, I’d be involved in it. Suicide Squad, I’d be involved in this to some extent. And that’s how we are. I’m not affiliated with Aquaman. That’s Peter Safran’s kind of business. I have nothing to do with Shazam! But I still have an affiliation with a few more Suicide Squads, and I’m excited about that. I hope James [Gunn], when you have some time, go back and see if he will do another one of these, because he did an amazing job. I’d definitely be a part of it. Probably another Justice League, although I think there are still a few years left.”

Zack Snyder’s model stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, JK Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Both variations of Justice League can be found on HBO Max.

