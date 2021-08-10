Ether’s performance against bitcoin increases investor appetite | Future of Money

Cryptocurrency traders have left caution behind, as evidenced by ether’s recent rally against bitcoin, and this trend is likely to continue.

“The ETH/BTC ratio shows an upbeat rush, and there is a sign that the market is taking risks as alternative cryptocurrencies tend to outperform bitcoin,” said Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies.

Some crypto investors see bitcoin and stablecoins as a safe haven within the cryptocurrency market – a place to turn in times of market stress, as with the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, or US treasury in traditional markets. After all, bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in market value and the most liquid market in the world of digital assets, along with stablecoins such as tether.

Meanwhile, ether and alternative cryptoactives are seen as relatively riskier bets, similar to sensitive assets like bronze, stock markets and the Australian dollar.

Therefore, if ether’s performance continues to outperform bitcoin, it could generate a greater appetite for risk in the cryptoactives market, as it has been in the past and in recent weeks.

For example, bitcoin has seen its price rise 12% in the last week, but it has outperformed virtually all of the cryptocurrency subsectors, including NFTs and Web 3.0 tokens. In the same period of time, the ETH/BTC pair grew 3%. A similar action was seen from mid-April to mid-May.

On Thursday 5th, in a strong bullish move, a unit of ether reached 0.073 BTC, confirming the break of the descending triangle on the daily chart shown above.

The rally indicates that consolidation is over, and March buying strength has returned.

“The relationship between the ETH/BTC pair came out of a consolidation of two months, due to the last movement of ether”, defined Damanick Dantes in a technical analysis. “It’s an optimistic pattern of continuation. The next resistance is seen near 0.08 BTC”.

In other words, ether and other altcoins may continue to overshadow bitcoin’s brilliance in the short term. The technical analysis fits well with the narrative that the cryptoactives market is evolving, and that investors are starting to leave bitcoin behind in a direct search for investments in other industry subsectors.

The path of least resistance for the ETH/BTC pair appears to be on the upper side, indicating that the upward movement of ether against bitcoin will continue, mainly due to the latest update on the Ethereum network, London, implemented last Thursday- Thursday, August 4th.

“The notion that ether will become a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is already tangible, and the effects of Ethereum’s valuation could be profound,” said Martin Gaspar, research analyst at CrossTower.

With the implementation of hard fork, the Ethereum network now burns a portion of the fees paid to miners, thus causing a reduction in the available supply of the cryptocurrency in the market. For example, the blockchain has burned or destroyed more than 5,000 ether units since the update started working, neutralizing around 40% of the more than 12,000 coins mined during the period.

“Ether is likely to become Wall Street’s cryptocurrency of choice and could face resistance in the $3000 range,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in an email on Friday 6. At the moment, the cryptoactive has already reached the $3,200 mark and is struggling to stay above the $3000 range.

Text translated and republished with permission from Coindesk