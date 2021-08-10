Ether’s performance against bitcoin increases investor appetite | Future of Money

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0

Cryptocurrencies, Ethereum, Bitcoin

(Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency traders have left caution behind, as evidenced by ether’s recent rally against bitcoin, and this trend is likely to continue.

“The ETH/BTC ratio shows an upbeat rush, and there is a sign that the market is taking risks as alternative cryptocurrencies tend to outperform bitcoin,” said Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies.

Some crypto investors see bitcoin and stablecoins as a safe haven within the cryptocurrency market – a place to turn in times of market stress, as with the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, or US treasury in traditional markets. After all, bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in market value and the most liquid market in the world of digital assets, along with stablecoins such as tether.

Meanwhile, ether and alternative cryptoactives are seen as relatively riskier bets, similar to sensitive assets like bronze, stock markets and the Australian dollar.

Therefore, if ether’s performance continues to outperform bitcoin, it could generate a greater appetite for risk in the cryptoactives market, as it has been in the past and in recent weeks.

For example, bitcoin has seen its price rise 12% in the last week, but it has outperformed virtually all of the cryptocurrency subsectors, including NFTs and Web 3.0 tokens. In the same period of time, the ETH/BTC pair grew 3%. A similar action was seen from mid-April to mid-May.

(TradingView/Playback)

