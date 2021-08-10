In fun video, Gaby Amarantos chats with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, stars of Jungle Cruise | All Rondonia

WATCH: https://www.instagram.com/television/CSMlr0jlH0z/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet



Now accessible in theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access at a price of R$ 69.90, the movie Jungle Cruise brings actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an thrilling journey by the Amazon area. To promote the movie, Disney invited singer and actress Gaby Amarantos to current a few of the Amazonian tradition to the protagonists of the movie in a really enjoyable and relaxed video. The proprietor of the hit “Ex Mai Love” launched the duo to a typical dish and a well-known competition within the area, and even sang a bit trechinho of their greatest success – leaving them dazzled!



In Jungle CruiseBlunt performs Dr. Lily Houghton, a fearless and adventurous researcher who travels from England to the Amazon rainforest, decided to discover a millenary tree with therapeutic powers that may change the way forward for medication. In her quest, she’s going to rely on the assistance of adventurer Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), who will information her by the forest rivers together with her boat and collectively face the best challenges and threats on this expedition. The movie is an thrilling journey by the grand and indomant Amazon (offered within the movie in a fictional means) and is impressed by the traditional attraction of Disney parks of the identical title.



In addition to the 2 essential actors, the movie stars actor Edgar Ramírez (Day of Yes; Carlos – The Jackal) as Aguirre; Jack Whitehall (Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking; The Bad Education Movie) as MacGregor; Jess Plemons (The Master; Crime Alliance) as Prince Joachim; and Oscar nominee ® Paul Giamatti (12 Years of Slavery, The Struggle for Hope) as Nilo.



Jaume Collet-Serra directs the screenplay by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. The story for the movie is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. The manufacturing of the movie is on behest John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield are the chief producers.



