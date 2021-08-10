Jason Momoa scolds reporter for question about rape scene in ‘Game of Thrones’ – Monet

+



Actor Jason Momoa within the position of his character in Game of Thrones (Photo: Reproduction)

Actor Jason Momoa did not like being requested by a New York Times reporter a few rape scene dedicated by his character within the ‘Game of Thrones’ sequence, the warrior Khal Drogo. The sequel to the abuse of the character Daenerys, lived by the ariz Emilia Clarke, is within the first season of the manufacturing.

Momoa’s irritation with the query concerning the scene is contained in a narrative just lately printed by the American day by day. The reporter answerable for the interview uncovered the response given by the actor when requested concerning the sequence and stated he was confronted by the star after the top of the dialog.

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa in Game of Thrones (Photo: Reproduction)

When requested concerning the scene, Momoa acknowledged, “Well, it was important to portray Drogo and his style. You’re living someone who’s like a Genghis Khan. It was a very, very, very difficult thing. But it’s my job to play someone like that, it’s not a nice thing and that’s how the character is.”

“It’s not my job to ask myself, ‘would I do that?’. I was never asked ‘do you regret any role?’. I’ll answer it like this: I’ve already done it. I won’t do it again.”

Actor Jason Momoa at a vogue occasion in Italy (Photo: Getty Images)

Then the reporter reviews on the story that he was approached by the actor after the top of the interview, with him exposing his annoyance with the query concerning the rape scene.

According to the journalist, Momoa stated, “When you talked about ‘Game of Thrones’, you handled things involving my character and I would do it all over again. I was upset that you asked me that. I feel disgusted, wondering if I would do anything different. Like an actor has a chance to do that.”

Jason Momoa performs superhero Aquaman in theaters (Photo: Disclosure)

“We just can’t do that. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors and you can’t come and say ‘I’m not going to do this because it’s not kosher and it’s not the right political time’. There’s no such thing. So that question gives me a certain revulsion. I just wanted you to know that.”

Now 42, Momoa owes a lot of her worldwide fame to her work on the primary season of ‘Game of Thrones’. He was subsequently employed to play dc comics hero Aquaman. He gave life to the character in ‘Justice League’ (2017) and ‘Aquaman’ (2018) and can return to play him in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, due for launch in December 2022.