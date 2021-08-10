Jennifer Aniston condemns excessive harassment of the media to Britney Spears

Jennifer Aniston spoke to the journal Instyle concerning the extreme assault of the media with ladies artists, and quoted Britney Spears, condemning what the press did and continues to do with the singer whereas she fights for her freedom within the occasion of her guardianship in opposition to her father Jamie Spears.

The actress recalled how the media, within the Nineties, examined all teenage stars like Britney Spears and profited from them, profiting from the truth that at the moment – earlier than social networks – that they had no voice.

Aniston additionally added that she was grateful to have escaped the ire of the media on the time, when the press, she mentioned, ‘wasn’t sort to all ladies artists’.

“I think the group [de Spears] of teenage girls had no kind of ‘Who am I?’. They were being defined by an external source,”” he lamented, including that it impacts the top of a younger artist.

For the actress what occurred to Britney is ‘heart-cutting’.

Jennifer Aniston is the duvet of InStyle journal in September. She did a special photograph shoot, going again in time and beloved the consequence for the style version of the publication.

Sharing some photographs on her Instagram she commented:

“I couldn’t have had more fun playing house and going back in time.”

GREAT AUNT AGAIN

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating a brand new start in her household. She grew to become an excellent aunt! Her niece Eilish Nebbia, 24, has simply gave start to her first youngster, a boy.

Eilish and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, welcomed their son on July 7, and shared the candy second on their Instagram account.

She wrote, “I still can’t believe I have a baby.”

Eilish, a navy physician recognized to her family and friends as Eilie, is the daughter of Jennifer’s older half-brother, by her mom, assistant movie director John Melick III. Jennifer can be the aunt of Eilish’s youthful brother, John Melick IV, and the youngsters of her half-brother Alex Aniston, Ryan and Kira.

Jennifer has not but commented on her nephew’s arrival on social media.

It shouldn’t be recognized how shut the brand new mother is to her well-known aunt, as it’s believed that they’ve been on reverse sides of a household feud in recent times.

