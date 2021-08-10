Jennifer Lopez to perform at Global Citizen Live event in Central Park

Jennifer Lopez is making ready to carry out on the Global Citizen Live occasion in New York City on September 25.

“Lopez’s involvement in Global Citizen Live is a wonderful progression of our partnership during Vax Live’s campaign, event, and prime-time broadcast,” stated Katie Hill, senior vice chairman of Global Citizen, in a press launch. With her assist, we have been capable of safe 26 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, however our work for vaccine equality continues because the pandemic continues to unfold.”

Continues after promoting Ad couldn’t be uploaded

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer Lopez to our central park stage on September 25 to continue our impact together,” Hill added.

Lopez, 52, responded to Global Citizen’s Instagram publish, writing, “Can’t wait! See you soon NYC! “.

The competition is scheduled for the top of September. In addition to New York, Global Citizen Live will host occasions from cities reminiscent of Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and extra. The occasion will attraction to governments and companies to assist defend the planet, defeat poverty, battle local weather change, present equal vaccines and overcome starvation.

Other artists who will carry out are Shawn Mendes , The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, BTS, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, Metallica, Lorde, Doja Cat, Keith Urban, Usher, HER, Duran Duran , Femi Kuti, Lang Lang, Demi Lovato, Ricky Martin and extra.

CHECK ALSO: Britney Spears’ sister is detonator after posting audio being comforted by 3-year-old daughter

Fans suspect that BTS will launch feat with Coldplay or Jennifer Lopez

Today, Jin gave the ARMY the perfect present: himself! Shortly after the unique celebration of the Zoom of the BTS, Jin began a stay broadcast that every one followers may tune in to. In it, Jin talked about his latest actions, shared a behind-the-scenes story from Run BTS! And he known as Bang Si Hyuk to want him a cheerful birthday. Jin additionally launched a spoiler about an unidentified international superstar.

(PHOTO: Reproduction)

The superstar in query is somebody Jin admires from a younger age. He instructed followers that there’s “good news” to count on about this superstar that will have already leaked. Who might be the mysterious superstar? Some followers imagine it could be Coldplay, a British rock band with which they are saying BTS is collaborating behind the scenes. Earlier this yr, BTS offered a canopy of the tune “Fix You” of the Coldplay in MTV Unplugged.

Another risk is the American singer Jennifer Lopez. Recently, she has proven quite a lot of love for a mashup of “Permission to Dance” bts and his music with Rauw Alejandro, “Cambia el Paso”.

How about Sir Elton John? BTS gave this legendary English singer-songwriter a point out of the lyrics to “Permission to Dance”. Last week, Elton John expressed his love for music on this Twitter video.

Suffice it to say that Jin could also be referring to a number of artists, however Coldplay appears to be the most certainly candidate. Jin instructed followers that V took an image of him with the superstar after they met in individual. Earlier this yr, Coldplay’s Chris Martin traveled to South Korea, sparking rumors a couple of collaboration.