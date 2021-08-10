Johnny Depp to be honored by San Sebastian Festival







Missing and out of labor, after burying his profession in a scandalous lawsuit towards his ex-wife Amber Heard within the UK, Johnny Depp has already a date to resurface. On September 22, he’ll obtain the Donostia honorary award from the San Sebastian Film Festival, on the Spanish coast.

In the assertion justifying the choice to honor the controversial actor, these chargeable for the occasion recalled that “Depp incarnated writers, undercover or fugitive police officers, almost always misfits” and did so with colleagues resembling Marlon Brando, Faye Dunaway, Jerry Lewis, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Kate Winslet, Dustin Hoffman and Antonio Banderas, amongst others.

To high it off, the pageant nonetheless describes Depp as “one of the most talented and veritable actors in contemporary cinema”. It can be probably the most unstable. And it is price remembering that the final time you have been invited to obtain an award, you’ve got obtained yours.

Honored final November by the Polish pageant Camerimage with one other particular award for being an “actor with unique visual sensitivity”, he missed the occasion, preferring to ship a photograph by which he appeared laughing with the trophy in his arms and supposedly behind bars. The concept of the photographic joke had a nasty repercussion on social networks, the place many think about it a debauchery within the face of significant accusations involving the actor.

Last 12 months, Depp was discovered responsible of home violence towards Amber Heard, verdict he himself provoked by prosecuting the British tabloid The Sun defamation on the High Court in London, accusing the newspaper of portraying him in 2018 as a “wife’s spanker.” Defeated within the motion, the actor was ordered to pay the newspaper 630,000 kilos of prices for the protection.

The impression of the trial, with the publicity of the couple’s intimacy, highlighting Depp’s dependancy, imploded the previous star’s profession, which was compelled by Warner Bros. to surrender its participation within the “Fantastic Animals and Where To Live” franchise, the cinematic universe of Harry Potter.

The American actor made his movie debut on the age of 21 as a sufferer of Freddy Krueger within the first “The Nightmare Hour” of 1984, however solely grew to become common in 2003 after starring within the first movie within the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

His final function was Minamata, exhibited eventually 12 months’s Berlin Film Festival and which stays remarkable on the industrial circuit as a result of controversy related to the actor.

He has no different movie venture in improvement.