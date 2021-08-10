Kendall Jenner is sued in a million-dollar amount; see the amount and understand

Kendall Jenner didn’t attend a photograph shoot she had mixed with the Liu Jo model.

Kendall Jenner had his identify concerned in one more controversy, and this time a judicial controversy. The Italian model Liu Jo is transferring a lawsuit towards the mannequin value $1.8 million. According to the model, Kendall didn’t comply along with her obligations to the corporate and didn’t carry out one of many deliberate picture shoots.



Learn extra concerning the lawsuit towards Kendall Jenner

The settlement between Kendall Jenner and Liu Jo was that the mannequin would obtain the worth of 1.5 million {dollars}, plus a payment of 20% to take part in a marketing campaign that might be divided into two components. The motive for the battle is that the mannequin participated in solely one of many events and even then obtained $1.3 million.

The mixture between Kendall and the model was for the spring/summer time assortment, photographed in July 2019, after which for the autumn/winter assortment, which might be photographed in early 2020, however with the breakdown of the Covid-19 pandemic, the mannequin was unable to journey to Italy.

The downside was when Kendall started appearing with a sure dismay with the corporate and turned down all provides made by them to reschedule the picture shoot.

The closing straw was when the mannequin said in September 2020 that it was unattainable to journey to {photograph} at the moment of the championship, however did so for one more desingner.

Kendall Jenner’s reps gave a press release to Page Six, the place they said that the case is unfounded: “This case has no merit. The Society’s Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jenner willingly offered to complete the services by honoring his commitments.”

