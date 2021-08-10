Kim Kardashian wore tight outfit and mask that covered all her face for Kanye West’s event and the internet freaked out: “Smilinguido” – Glamour Magazine

+



In the final week, Kanye West did an occasion in Atlanta, UNITED STATES, to current the brand new album he is engaged on, Donda, a tribute to his late mom. Kim Kardashian, the rapper’s ex-wife, attended the presentation alongside the duo’s 4 kids and stole the scene by selecting a considerably weird search for the event.

Kim Kardashian wore ultra-fair look and masks that coated her whole face for the presentation of Kanye West’s new album, Donda (Photo: @kimkardashian)

Businesswoman dressed Balenciaga from head to toe with pants, high-collared shirt and ultra-tight boots and a balaclava masks that coated your entire face, plus a protracted braid that reached the peak of the butt. Kim’s uncommon look gave her one thing to speak about on the web and the memes rolled unfastened on Twitter, evaluating her manufacturing to a spy and even the well-known Smilinguido ant.

Look on the web’s response to the completely different look!

“I thought you were to blame in detective conan’s story.”

“You look like Rubber Man, from American Horror Story“.