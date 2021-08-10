“Madres Paralelas”, a new film by Pedro Almodóvar, will talk about motherhood and family – Glamour Magazine

+



There’s one thing new coming! Parallel Madres is the subsequent movie of Pedro Almodóvar. The movie, in line with the filmmaker, will discuss maternity, household and “the importance of Ancestors descendants”, along with the “inevitable presence of memory”. The new manufacturing depends on Penelope Cruz as one of many protagonists and can be launched in September in Spain.

“Madres Paralelas”, a brand new movie by Pedro Almodóvar, will discuss motherhood and household (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

study extra

In the venture announcement, Pedro Almodóvar commented on what impressed him to the plot. “There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different. As a narrator, i am inspired more at this moment by imperfect mothers. Penelope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez Gijón and young Milena Smit will play the three mothers of the film, accompanied by Israel Elejalde in the main male character”, he declared. “Madres Paralelas will be a intense drama. Or so I hope,” he mentioned.

“Madres Paralelas”, a brand new movie by Pedro Almodóvar, will discuss motherhood and household (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

According to the networks of El Deseo, almodóvar’s producer behind the movie, the plot will current us with the story of two girls, Janis and Ana, who’re in a hospital room the place they may each give delivery. The two, single, acquired pregnant by chance. Janis is a middle-aged lady. Ana’s a youngster. The story then begins there: within the connection between the 2 moms and through the first (and new) yr of life – of them and their kids.

Watch the trailer: