“Nine Unknowns” with Nicole Kidman and season 2 of “Modern Love” premiere in August on Amazon Prime Video

The Amazon Prime Video launched the record of productions that arrive within the catalog of the streaming platform in August. Among the principle novelties, even the collection “Nine Unknowns”with Nicole Kidman, and season 2 of “Modern Love”, success of the platform.

Given the present pandemic state of affairs within the nation, Amazon Prime Video is concentrated on the well being and security of those that work with dubbing, so some audio choices will not be obtainable within the service.

In addition to the productions that arrive on the Amazon Prime Video service, the principle information of the month on Paramount+ and Starzplay channels are additionally listed beneath. Check:

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Cruel Summer (Season 1) – Original Amazon | August 6

Synopsis: Cruel Summer is an unconventional collection that takes place over three summers within the 90s, when a good looking and common teenager disappears, and a seemingly unrelated lady turns from candy and a little bit unusual into the town’s hottest lady, ultimately changing into probably the most despised individual in America. Each episode is counted from alternate viewpoints.

Cast: Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew.

Directed by: Bill Purple, Daniel Willis and Max Winkler

Executive producer: Jessica Biel, Tia Napolitano and Michelle Purple

Val – Original Amazon film | August 6

Synopsis: Val Kilmer documented his life and artwork via cinema. He has racked up hundreds of hours of footage, from house films made along with his brothers to iconic roles in hit movies similar to Top Gun and Batman. This authentic documentary reveals a life lived to the extremes and a heart-filled have a look at what it means to be an artist.

Director: Ting Poo and Leo Scott

Starring: Jack Kilmer and Val Kilmer

Modern Love (Season 2) – Original Amazon | August 13

Synopsis: This season, love will break all the foundations: an previous flame will rekindle. A take a look at of associates vs. lovers. An evening lady and her day boy. An affair with an ex’s ex. One night time. An unimaginable promise. The ghost of a misplaced lover. An exploration of sexuality. The second season of eight episodes of the collection Modern Love brings to life a set of tales about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations.

Cast: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez and Lulu Wilson.

Showrunner, screenwriter, govt producer: John Carney

Director: John Carney, Andrew Rannells

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Exclusive Movie | August 13

Synopsis: Misato and the anti-NERV group, Wille, arrive in Paris, a crimson metropolis relying on the nuclei. The crew of the Wunder ship lands on a containment tower. They have 720 seconds to revive the town. When NERV EVAs seem, Mari should intercept them along with her new unit 8. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka and King (provisional) roam Japan.

Chief Executive Officer: Hideaki Anno

Directed by: Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda

Screenplay: Hideaki Anno

EVANGELION:1.11 You (not) Are Alone – Movie | August 13

Synopsis: Marked by the Second Impact, Tokyo III is attacked by the Fourth Angel, and the destiny of humanity rests within the fingers of the NERV Government Special Agency. Young Shinji Ikari is pressured to fly EVA-01. He and King Ayanami, flyby eva-00, need to struggle, however the Sixth Angel damages EVA-01. Misato Katsuragi plans to focus all of Japan’s electrical energy on eva-01’s postitron cannon to defeat the Angel.

Chief Executive Officer: Hideaki Anno

Director: Masayuki and Kazuya Tsurumaki

Screenplay: Hideaki Anno

EVANGELION:2.22 You (not) Can Move Forward – Movie | August 13

Synopsis: Mari pilots Provisional Unit-05 to defeat the Third Angel. Asuka Langley-Shikinami and EVA-02 defeat the Seventh Angel. The Eighth Angel seems and assaults nerv’s seabed. EVA-03, nonetheless in testing, is taken by the Ninth Angel and Shinji goes to struggle to cease him, however discovers that Asuka is on board. Gendoh modifications EVA controls-01 to the Dummy System and begins preventing EVA-03.

Chief Executive Officer: Hideaki Anno

Director: Masayuki and Kazuya Tsurumaki

Screenplay: Hideaki Anno

EVANGELION:3.33 You Can (not) Redo – Movie | August 13

Synopsis: Shinji wakes up after 14 years aboard AAA Wunder, which belongs to an anti-NERV group based by former NERV members. Shinji hears the voice of King coming from EVA Mark.09, despatched to rescue him, and leaves wunder, going to NERV. Kaworu Nagisa reveals Shinji the reworked land. He discovers that saving King triggered the Near Third Impact, which brought on the catastrophic injury on Earth.

Chief Executive Officer: Hideaki Anno

Director: Masayuki, Mahiro Maeda and Kazuya Tsurumaki

Screenplay: Hideaki Anno

Angry Birds 2 – The Movie | August 15

Plot: After saving Bird Island from a complete invasion of inexperienced pigs in Angry Birds (2016), the island’s ever-grumpy native hero, Red, nonetheless finds himself in battle with Pig Island. While the battle of mischief between pigs and birds is intensifying, large ice projectiles from the Eagle Island of feathered tyrant Zeta threaten the protection of each paradises except Red and King Leonard comply with kind a troublesome however trustworthy truce.

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling Okay. Brown.

Directed by: Thurop Van Orman and John Rice

Nine Unknowns (Season 1) – Exclusive Amazon | August 20

Plot: The drama takes place in a luxurious well being and wellness resort that guarantees therapeutic and transformation, the place 9 stressed-out metropolis dwellers attempt to discover a strategy to a greater life. Taking care of them throughout this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), a girl with a mission to reinvigorate their drained our bodies and minds. However, these 9 strangers don’t know what’s about to hit them.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving

Executive producer: Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, David E. Kelley, Melissa McCarthy, John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Jonathan Levine, Molly Allen and Liane Moriarty.

Screenplay: David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth

Director: Jonathan Levine

Isolated: Invisible Fear – Movie | August 20

Synopsis: In the 12 months 2022, a pandemic plagues the world and its cities. A handful of individuals navigate the obstacles that at present hinder society: illness, martial legislation, quarantine and vigilantes.

Cast: Okay.J. Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Elpidia Carrillo and Alexandra Daddario.

Director: Adam Mason

Screenplay: Adam Mason and Simon Boyes

Safer at Home – | August 20

Synopsis: Two years after the onset of the pandemic, a gaggle of associates threw a wild on-line celebration. After taking ecstasy, issues go horribly flawed and the protection of their houses turns into extra horrible than the chaos of the skin world.

Cast: Alisa Allapach, Lia Bozonelis, Adwin Brown, Katie L. Hall, Jocelyn Hudon and Mark Irvingsen.

Director: Will Wernick

Screenplay: Will Wernick and Lia Bozonelis

Kevin Can F*** Himself Season 1 – Series

Release date: August 27

Synopsis: The collection follows the story of Allison McRoberts, a typical sitcom spouse. While caring for the home, the youngsters and the husband, she can be the middle of her jokes and continuously underestimated. However, when she begins to appreciate and perceive her needs, Allison decides to interrupt the thread of actuality between a sitcom comedy and actual life to take the reins of her personal life.

Cast: Annie Murphy, Mary Hollins Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

Directed by: Anna Dokoza and Oz Rodriguez.

Mr. Robot: Hacker Society (Season 4) – | August 29

Plot: Elliot, an excellent however extremely unstable younger cybersecurity engineer and vigilante hacker, turns into a key determine in a fancy world area sport when he and his shadowy allies attempt to take down the corrupt company he works for.

Cast: Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström and Portia Doubleday.

Director: Sam Esmail.

PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS

PARAMOUNT+

iCarly – | Now obtainable!

Plot: A bunch of greatest associates creates a webcast whereas going through on a regular basis issues and adventures.

Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

Creator: Dan Schneider.

Goosebumps: Monsters and Creeps – Movie | Now obtainable!

Plot: A young person unintentionally releases monsters from a well-known creator’s books and now wants to assist seize the creatures and ship them again into the world of creativeness earlier than it is too late.

Cast: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, Ryan Lee, Amy Ryan and Jillian Bell.

Director: Rob Letterman.

Infinite – Movie | August 11

Synopsis: A troubled younger man, haunted by recollections of two previous lives, finds himself with an historical secret society of comparable people and deeds to hitch them.

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Jason Mantzoukas and Rupert Friend.

Director: Antoine Fuqua.

Behind the Music – | August 18

Synopsis: Documentary collection that brings interviews and profiles of artists and profitable musical teams, exhibiting the start of their careers, path of success and difficulties encountered.

Cast: Huey Lewis, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

STARZPLAY

La La Land: Singing Seasons – Movie | Now obtainable!

Synopsis: Pianist Sebastian meets actress Mia and the 2 fall head over heels in love. In search of alternatives for his or her careers in aggressive Los Angeles, younger individuals attempt to make the loving relationship work whereas pursuing fame and success.

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Amiee Conn, Terry Walters and Thom Shelton.

Director: Damien Chazelle.

Heels – | August 15

Synopsis: Two brothers and rivals within the ring – one, ‘villain’; the opposite, ‘hero’ – struggle for his or her late father’s legacy in wrestling, vying for nationwide consideration within the small city of Georgia.

Cast: Stephen Amell, Kelli Berglund, Nigel Crocker, Roxton Garcia, James Harrison Jr., Melissa LeEllen and Alexander Ludwig

Director: Peter Segal.