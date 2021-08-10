The Weeknd admits to dropping heavy drugs to have a child one day – Monet

+



Musician The Weeknd (Photo: Getty Images)

The 31-year-old Canadian singer admitted in an interview to take it calmly on medication at present, primarily as a result of he needed to start out a household. The star claimed to have realized that the medication had been a “crutch” that he thought he wanted. Recently noticed with actress Angelina Jolie, the artist revealed the will to type a household, however with out specifying with whom.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, or The Weeknd, gave an interview on Monday (2) and was frank about delicate matters equivalent to heavier medication. “The drugs were a crutch. I was thinking I needed that. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it,” mentioned the singer, who described himself as “sober lite.”

The Weeknd, who’s single, admits he desires to construct a household – and this motivates him to proceed the lite mode in relation to medication. “I have spent the last few years thanking God for not needing [das drogas pesadas]. For a lot of people it’s hard, but I knew I didn’t want to,” says the singer, who continues, “And I eventually want a family. I want children […] I feel that having children would influence me and inspire me more,” he confesses.

Rapper The Weeknd (Photo: Instagram)

Throughout the interview, The Weeknd mentioned that he at present drinks lower than earlier than. “[Bebo] Occasionally. I don’t drink much like I used to. The romance with the drink no longer exists”, concluded the singer, who additionally revealed smoking marijuana.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid (Photo: Instagram)

The ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ singer dated Bella Hadid between 2015 and 2019. The Canadian has gained three Grammys, eight Billboard Music Awards and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2016 for finest unique music in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’.