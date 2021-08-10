Threats to democracy and electoral chaos | Fumus boni iuris

Dear reader,

The Fumus boni iuris this week highlights the reactions of the Supreme Court and the TSE to the assaults of President Jair Bolsonaro to the digital poll field and the judiciary. In the opinion column, Professor Carlos Ari Sundfeld explains why the President of the Republic confronts Minister Luís Roberto Barroso.

President Jair Bolsonaro | Evaristo Sá / AFP

Bolsonaro and chaos, earlier than and after the 2022 elections

Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign towards the digital poll field generated reactions on completely different fronts of the Supreme Court, congressional events and brazilian enterprise heavyweights. In the Court and amongst different authorities, the evaluation is that the president doesn’t have the means to advertise a coup within the method of 1964, reviews GLOBO columnist Vera Magalhães. But what can occur after the 2022 election?

Attacks end in articulation between Barroso and Gilmar

Ministers who’ve already led disagreements in plenary debated response to bolsonaro assaults directed to the Supreme

Ayres Britto: ‘Judiciary doesn’t govern, however prevents disgovernment’

In an interview, former minister assesses that Bolsonaro assaulted separation of Powers and says that digital poll field is ‘high quality journey with out again, as democracy’

Printed vote is rejected, however authorities tries to maneuver

PEC that offered guide counting of votes throughout the election periods is defeated in particular committee of the House by 23 to fifteen

ANALYSIS

Carlos Ari Sundfeld: Why does Bolsonaro assault Minister Barroso?

Bolsonaro is aware of that if it will depend on the present president of the TSE, his technique of intimidating his potential judges will proceed to fail

‘PEC dos Precatórios’ turns into authorities precedence in Congress

The authorities intends to amend the Constitution to pay for the precatórios, an anticipated expenditure of R$ 89.1 billion in 2022. The aim is to open house of R $ 40 billion within the Budget for the reformulation of Bolsa Família, a program that President Jair Bolsonaro bets for the yr by which he’ll attempt for re-election. The Brazilian Bar Association categorised the installment as a default

Agreement on precatories will be ‘tie break’ of the Mediation Center of the Supreme Court

Created a yr in the past, the institute has to this point processed solely two negotiations — one labored; the opposite did not prosper

Joaquim Falcão: Who is the proprietor of justice in Brazil?

The monopoly that the judiciary believes continues to be being threatened by the varied battle decision programs

Cut: Supreme plans to return to face-to-face periods in September

Covid CPI: PF opens inquiry towards committee, and senators go to the Supreme

Government: André Mendonça leaves AGU and is changed by Bruno Bianco

Electoral: Law that criminalizes political violence towards girls is sanctioned

Forest Code: Government acts to vary amazon safety legislation

Research: Brazil has half the variety of public defenders who ought to

Finance: New rule will improve necessities for fintechs

INTERVIEW

“The key is not to increase the penalty, but to preserve the life of the woman”

Maria da Penha Fernandes

Icon of girls’s wrestle, Brazilian baptizes legislation towards home violence, which turns 15 in pressure

Digital keyboard illustrates information safety legislation | Fred Tanneau/AFP

New section of lgpd already permits fines to corporations

National Data Protection Authority plans didactic motion to start with and prepares normal to calm down necessities, however doesn’t rule out sanctions

Gisele Bündchen, now a shareholder of Ambipar | Disclosure

Gisele and Anitta, the brand new face of enterprise methods

Celebrities are not restricted to promoting and begin appearing within the companies to which they lend their picture

GSK’s firm workplace is making ready to obtain a part of the staff | Guito Moreto

Back to work reformulates company routine

Scheduling by software, temperature measurement, mounted desk finish are the small print of hybrid scheme in corporations

Sustainable tourism: one of many traveler’s choices after the | Creative Commons

Post-pandemic would be the period of ‘transformative’ journey

Worldwide survey reveals seek for new approach of touring, extra acutely aware and accountable

Anne Hathaway on stage within the sequence ‘Solo’ | Disclosure

‘Solos’, a ‘Black Mirror’ of the age of isolation

Prime Video sequence reunites stellar solid together with Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway