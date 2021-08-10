Trailer for “House of Gucci” with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver is released

(Image: Jared Leto / MGM)

The screenplay might be primarily based on the e book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” written by Sara Gay Forden, which tells in regards to the true story of how Patrizia Reggiani had her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci killed, grandson of famed designer Guccio Gucci. The homicide occurred in 1995 and Patrizia was solely convicted in 1998. At the time there was an influence battle at Gucci and different suspicions apart from the “black widow” as she was referred to as, had been below investigation. All have been convicted and have already served their sentences. It is rumored that Patrizia killed her partner out of jealousy, as Maurizio could be relationship a youthful girl.

(Image: Cover Book movie version / Publisher William Morrow & Company)

After it was introduced that there could be a movie about this occasion, Patrizia criticized the manufacturing and Lady Gaga herself. She stated in an interview, “I’m annoyed that Lady Gaga is portraying me in Ridley Scott’s new film without even having the courtesy or good sense to come and meet me first.” […]”It has nothing to do with money, because I’m not going to take a single penny out of the movie. It’s a matter of common sense and respect.”

House of Gucci is scheduled to have its launch on November 24 of that 12 months, try the trailer:

