Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly get identical tattoos to announce new album – Monet

On Monday (9), Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 31, introduced a brand new album collectively: ‘born with horns’. To rejoice and seal the partnership, the 2 tattooed the album’s title – nonetheless no launch date – of their arms and posted it on Instagram.

The two have labored collectively on MGK’s final pop-punk album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, launched in September 2020, with Barker in manufacturing and, in fact, on drums.

On Instagram, Travis Barker posted the pictures of the tattoos and wrote: “‘born with horns’ album. We are together for the second round,” he introduced to greater than 4.7 million followers. See under the publication:

With the identical caption, rapper Machine Gun Kelly – who has 8.6 million followers – posted a video alongside his accomplice. In the feedback, the viewers celebrated. “Kells + Trav = legendary duo,” wrote one fan. “I’m very anxious!” mentioned one other. See the singer’s put up:

The two grew to become buddies after assembly at a Blink-182 live performance, in response to the Daily Mail.

Travis Barker has been near the Kardashian-Jenner household for years, but it surely was solely not too long ago that his relationship with socialite Kourtney Kardashian got here to gentle. While MGK has been relationship actress Megan Fox since 2020.